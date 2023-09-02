Anandjit takes over as ECCB head

The Annual General Meeting of the East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) was held last Thursday at the LBI Facility where Davteerth Anandjit was elected unopposed as the President.

Anandjit has vast years of administrative experience with the ECCB since the mid 1990’s; with the DCB as secretary, and the GCB as assistant secretary.

He is also a former regional first-class umpire who served as president of the Guyana Umpire’s Council.

Anandjit will be responsible for overseeing the sport in the ECCB for the next three years.

Outgoing ECCB president, Bissoondyal Singh, who did not seek re-election, highlighted the efforts made by the GCB to restore the sport to its rightful place in communities across Guyana with its achievements over the past two years since getting into office and the developmental plans for the future. He expressed confidence in the new executives elected as they have working knowledge of everyone as players, administrators, and professionals.

The election was conducted by the Cricket Ombudsman, Malcom Peters, who was assisted by Arnold Sookraj and Javed Saywack,

The full committee reads, Vice-President (Administration) – Suresh Budhu; Chairman of Competitions Committee – Yeuraj Khemraj; Secretary – Clarence Brotherson; Treasurer – Poorendra Jaigobin; Asst.Treasurer – Omadat Samaroo; Marketing Manager – Yogeshwar Bishun; and Public Relations Officer – Vishnu Ramjit.

The Trustees are Bissoondyal Singh and Parmanand Dindyal.

Peters, at the conclusion of the elections, wished the Executives well and emphasised that it takes hard work to achieve success.

The Executives will meet within the next week to appoint members of the different sub committees and to plan the way forward.