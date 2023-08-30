EcoPave Solutions promoting sustainable construction with paving systems

ECOPAVE Solutions promotes eco-friendly construction and engineering with its EcoGrid paving systems, an alternative to traditional concrete and asphaltic pavements.

In a recent interview with the Guyana Chronicle, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zakaria Abas, a civil engineer from Canada, noted that the EcoGrid technology is currently being used in North America.

“What we are trying to do is raise awareness for this technology, and market it to the Guyanese public and also we are trying to promote sustainable construction, sustainable engineering,” Abas said.

He related that EcoPave Solutions is trying to revolutionize the way that persons build their environment in a sustainable and efficient way without compromising functionality, in order to lay the path to a sustainable future.

“Basically the way it works is that you have these grids and you lock them together and you lay them on the ground and then you fill the cells with sand, gravel or whatever material you have available and you compact it [sic],” he explained.

The grids are crafted from High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) and recycled plastics for reliable load-bearing capacity which can handle up to 62,000 pounds per square feet, and allow for driving and walking.

Some features of the EcoGrid are its permeable design, an open-cell structure which enables water to infiltrate, aiding water management and preventing flooding; and its efficient lateral drainage, where the horizontal water flow within pavers prevents accumulation, thereby enhancing drainage.

It also comes in multiple colours to match landscapes. There is green for grass, grey for gravel and beige for sand. The EcoGrid also has geotextile stability, are UV and chemical resistant and can be securely interlocked, providing a stable surface, resisting shifts under heavy use.

Not only is it cost effective, given the inexpensive material, easy installation, and low maintenance, but it also helps with erosion control.

The interconnected cells combat erosion by anchoring the ground against runoff and heavy usage, maintaining a solid surface.

The EcoGrids can be used for parking areas, driveways, courtyards, patios, pathways and walkways, animal pastures or pens, landscaping, bike paths, golf courses, fire lanes, playgrounds, sports fields, residential landscaping and erosion control.

Abas said that currently, they are importing the EcoGrids; however, they are looking to have it manufactured locally in Guyana, at some point.