BCB/Minister Mustapha Under-15 Tournament

Baksh spins Albion to Championship honours over Port Mourant

The Berbice Cricket Board, on Saturday last, hosted the long-awaited finals of the Zulifar Mustapha Under-15 tournament.

The tournament started in late 2020 but the final was delayed due to a number of reasons.

The BCB, under the leadership of its president, Hilbert Foster, was determined to successfully complete it.

Port Mourant won the toss and elected to bat first in hot, humid condition in front of a sizeable crowd. Port Mourant was given a solid opening partnership of 60 runs by Navin Boodwah and Devendra Samaroo in fourteen overs.

Samaroo was the first PMCC batsman to be dismissed, when on 17, caught off the bowling of Feaz Baksh. Port Murant was then blown away for a meagre 33 runs more as their nine remaining wickets fell quickly.

Baksh was the main destroyer with 6 -13 runs from 10 overs while Chmesh Sewnauth had figures of 10-3-17-3. Battering for Port Mourant were Navin Boodwah 33, Vishal Williams 07, Asgharath Nabbie 00, Parmanand Kushlay 01, Vikesh Roopnarine 05, Richard Sewmangal 00, Nitendra Panachee 02, Aryan Dasrat 06 and Bhesham Etwaru not out 01.

Needing to score 94 runs from their allotted 50 overs, Albion were given a solid opening stand of 36 in nine overs by Farhan Balle and Chamesh Sewnauh before Balle was run out for 9. National Under-13 batsman, Nathaniel Ramsammy, was then stumped for 05 off Nitendra Parchae at 41 for 2. Sewnauth was trapped LBW by D. Sammaroo at 69 for 3 but level-headed batting by Devin Lalbehari 27 not out with two sweetly timed boundaries and Man of the Final, Feaz Baksh, with a level headed eight not out led Albion to a crushing seven wickets victory and hold on to the Minister Zulifar Mustapha Berbice Under-15 title.

Bowling for the runners-up, Devendra Samaroo and Nitendra Parachee took a wicket a piece for 14 and 10 runs each.

BCB president, Hilbert Foster, stated that the board was happy to play off the finals after a long delay due to reasons including the COVID pandemic and he hailed the support that his administration is receiving from the general public.

Mention was made of Minister Mustapha for his support of the game in his home county.

Foster stated that apart from his sponsorship of the Under-15 tournament, the Minister is also a sponsor of a University of Guyana education scholarship for an Under-19 player.

Region Six Vice-Chairman Zamal Hussain, who represented Minister Mustapha, congratulated Albion on a well-deserved victory and encouraged the Port Mourant players to keep their focus.

Hussain was full of praise for the administration of Berbice Cricket and special mention was made of Foster, who was described as a hardworking and dedicated Cricket administrator.