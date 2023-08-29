Seepaul Narine returns as GAWU president

IN the wake of the recently concluded 22nd Delegates’ Congress of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU), a pivotal chapter has begun for the organisation as its newly elected General Council assembled for the first time on August 25, 2023.

Comprising 47 members, the General Council assumed its constitutional duty of appointing the fresh cohort of the Central Executive Committee.

This committee, responsible for overseeing the union’s operations, includes its officers and an additional seven members.

Elevating the union’s leadership, the following individuals have secured their positions on the Executive Committee: President: Seepaul Narine; Vice President: Harvey Tambron; General Secretary: Aslim Singh; Assistant General Secretary/Treasurer: Porandatt Narine; Members: Rikiram Shrikishen, Hernie Parks, Julius Nurse, Bickram Singh, Tarmattie Dyal, Gordon Thomas, and Raywattie Persaud

This newly appointed committee bears the responsibility of offering guidance and direction in between the General Council meetings, convening on a monthly basis. Simultaneously, the elected officers carry the mantle of managing the union’s day-to-day operations.

The inaugural General Council gathering was enriched with the reception of well-wishes from prominent figures. Sue Longley, the General Secretary of the International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers’ Associations (IUF), extended her greetings to the assembly. Clifton Grant, First Vice President of the University and Allied Workers (UAWU), also sent warm regards and best wishes for the General Council’s mission of fortifying GAWU.

President Seepaul Narine articulated his eagerness to collaborate with the General Council to further the union’s goals and endeavours.

Emphasising the power of collective efforts among members, Narine acknowledged the inevitable challenges but expressed confidence in the union’s ability to triumph through unity.

While celebrating achievements, Narine emphasised that there remained a considerable path to traverse, relying on the support of the General Council.

The gathering reached its conclusion with a collective commitment from its members to collaboratively uphold and advance GAWU’s mission. Their dedication echoes a shared resolve to ensure the welfare and rights of union members are preserved and secured.