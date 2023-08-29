Miner dies after River mishap

A 35-year-old miner, Terrence Maxwell Calistro, died after the boat he was operating collided with another boat around 19:30 hours, on Sunday.

Calistro of Isseneru Village, Middle Mazaruni River, died after the collision involving a boat operated by Shane Benn, a 25-year-old miner of Isseneru Village.

According to a police report, Benn was at Hymarco Landing, Mazaruni River, where he was asked by Alric Da Silva, a 38-year-old miner, to take him to the Isseneru Village with his boat to which he agreed.

Da Silva was reportedly equipped with a torchlight and while proceeding, he saw a boat in the distance and informed Benn of this.

“However, Benn failed to divert and collided with the boat, driven by the now-deceased Calistro, who was the only occupant in the boat and was flung into the water,” the police said.

They quickly turned around and made checks in the water but could not find Calistro. After that, Shane Benn went on to the Enachu Police Station where he reported the matter.

Police then launched search efforts, and, around 11:00 hours on Monday, Calistro’s body was found lying on his back on the left side of the river bank, clad in a red jersey, long black pants and black boots.

A police rank examined the body and found one gaping wound to the left side of the head. The body of the deceased was taken to the Isseneru Health Post, where a doctor officially pronounced the miner dead.

The body will be transported to Bartica for a post-mortem examination. Benn was arrested and is in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.