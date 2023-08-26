Gladstone family vows to help develop Guyana

apologises for ancestor’s involvement in slavery; plans to establish financial fund to assist with various projects

participates in launch of University of Guyana (UG) Centre for Migration and Diaspora Studies

ACKNOWLEDGING the grave and devious acts that were committed by their ancestors, relatives of John Gladstone, the former owner of enslaved Africans, on Friday, expressed their heartfelt apology to Guyana and said they intend to show, through their actions, that they want development and togetherness.

These sentiments were expressed by Charles Gladstone at the launch of the University of Guyana (UG) Centre for Migration and Diaspora Studies. Gladstone said that his family and he are grateful for the opportunity to make amends with the people of Guyana.

While making his apology at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre, Gladstone said that it was a privilege to be a part of the launch and his family intends to work closely with the University and Guyana Reparations Committee for the betterment of Guyana.

“It is with deep shame and regret that we acknowledge our ancestor’s involvement in this crime [slavery] and with heartfelt sincerity that we apologise to the descendants of the enslaved in Guyana,” he said.

Noting that they cannot change history, the family said that they believe that they can make an impact in today’s world for a brighter future.

Gladstone said that his family will be creating a financial fund to assist various projects in Guyana.

Meanwhile, Eric Phillips, the Chair of the Guyana Reparations Committee and a representative of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Reparations Council labelled the launch as a “historic” day.

He said: “Reparations are a moral, legal, political, cultural, diplomatic, health, financial [and] international development issue of our time,” adding that within the past year, there has been improvements in the discussions surrounding reparations for the Caribbean, especially Guyana.

Addressing how they plan to honour the freedom fighters of the 1823 Revolt, Phillips announced that the Guyana Reparations Committee is collaborating with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the National Archives, the National Trust and the Museum of African Heritage to launch an 1823 Bicentennial Exhibition at Castellani House today.

He said that artificial intelligence will be used to bring forth a realistic enactment of the “Freedom Revolt.”

While Phillips accepted the apology put forth by the Gladstone Family, he did not fail to speak about the longstanding effects that slavery has caused on the world, especially the economic constraints.

“I’ve come to accept the honesty and integrity of the Gladstone family and the Guyana Reparations Committee unconditionally welcomes them to Guyana, knowing the soul searching they have been through…,” Phillips remarked.

HEALING

Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, who chaired the event, said amidst such discussions, the new centre at UG is “well placed” and will touch on the different aspects of society.

“This moment is one of the steps in a long journey that has started a long time ago, and we will continue to unpack and reckon for and to free ourselves in a sense… from the worse institution inflicted upon a single people in our modern history and I speak of slavery,” she said.

She also related that the Reparations committee has put forth a 10-point plan that will help Guyanese move forward in a comprehensive manner.

The Professor remarked: “This is a bittersweet moment for many, and we will not know right now what to think, how to feel and maybe how to respond, but it is a once in a lifetime moment.”

Rosalinda Rasul, Head of the Diaspora Unit within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, during her remarks, said that the government recognises the importance of diaspora engagements and what it means for the people of Guyana.

She also said that the government understands that the discussions are important in achieving social and economic engagement.

With people moving for various reasons such as political unrest, natural disasters, etc…, Rasul said this is why more universities are establishing diaspora units and offering programmes, stressing that it helps to better understand the situation in order to create a better future for all.

And given that Guyana is on an aggressive track to economical greatness, she said that it is important that citizens understand the movement of people and what roles social, cultural or political factors play in it.

Moreover, Professor John Edward Greene, the Chancellor of the University, said that the launch signifies a step in right direction and more so, it is pivotal in remembering legacies and molding future civilisation.

“At this juncture, the spotlight is about the essence of overcoming the legacy of slavery and indenture and charting a future that contributes to cohesion around the development imperatives of Guyana, in the context of the Caribbean community and a viable Caribbean region,” he remarked.