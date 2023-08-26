Diamond eco-lodges fully booked for Cricket Carnival

concept could be replicated in Leguan, President Ali says

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has said that the landscape of Great Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) is undergoing a massive transformation, as the construction of 30 eco-lodges reaches its final stages.

As the Guyana leg of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Cricket Carnival approaches, these lodges are poised to offer luxurious accommodation for the influx of visitors.

The project is set to be opened in the first week of September, marking a new era in Guyana’s commitment to both eco-consciousness and tourism excellence.

President Ali, on Friday, inspected the ongoing works and shared the optimistic sentiment surrounding the project’s progress.

He said this, the pilot project, will redefine Caribbean hospitality showcasing an exotic blend of natural landscaping and modern architecture.

“We are very pleased with the progress so. We are hoping that the opening will be on the week of the seventh (September 7),” Dr. Ali related.

Against the backdrop of meticulously landscaped grounds adorned with newly planted coconut trees, President Ali envisioned the lodges’ potential to immerse guests in an authentic eco-resort experience.

“When you walk in on the seventh, you’ll find yourself in the heart of a true eco-resort,” he remarked with enthusiasm.

Designed with meticulous attention by DuraVilla Homes, the lodges are poised to seamlessly blend luxury with sustainability.

Rafeek Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DuraVilla Homes and the driving force behind this ambitious project, said that all lodges will be ready for installation on-site in the upcoming week, following its completion in the factory.

The President said that the lodges have already been fully booked for the first nine days, aligning perfectly with the CPL event.

SIGNIFICANT ECONOMIC IMPACT

“The project has almost tripled the net worth already. So, this is what this project does,” President Ali said, underscoring the significant economic impact that such initiatives could produce.

A standout feature of the project is its dedicated focus on responsible wood usage. Khan unveiled plans to incorporate live-edge tables made from the outer bark of trees, an initiative that aims to recover around 80 per cent of wood that typically goes to waste.

This project is set to shine a spotlight on both ecological responsibility and innovative craftsmanship, and is 100 per cent Guyana-made. The facility will have a gym, spa and restaurant.

Strategically located a mere four minutes from the stadium, the eco-lodges are poised to fortify tourism in the region.

“It makes a lot of sense to rent the facility here,” President Ali said, highlighting the convenience these lodges offer for CPL attendees.

The development’s influence goes beyond the lodges themselves. President Ali shared exciting prospects about the new regional hospital set to be positioned on the opposite side of the facility, creating a holistic ecosystem.

“Already, the owner of the land next door is going to do a facility to complement what we’re doing here,” he said, outlining a vision for a harmonious network of complementary offerings.

This initiative also speaks volumes about Guyana’s capacity to execute high-end, state-of-the-art projects efficiently.

“By next weekend, we’ll open a new roundabout… one of the most beautiful roundabouts in the entire region, once completed,” President Ali remarked, as he pointed out the broader infrastructure transformation in progress.

With the lodges on stream for the first week of September, its significance extends beyond the immediate impact.

“Imagine what this could do for us,” President Ali said, radiating optimism about the potential ripple effects of such eco-friendly endeavours across the region.

The President was blown away by the development that had taken place from his last visit when he was greeted by swamplands.

“It is amazing that when we visited the last time over there used to be swamp lands. This is where we are today. It shows also how we’re developing as a people and as a country and the type of capacity that we are building, and developing so that we can deliver state-of-the-art high-end projects,” the Head of State said.

Given the successes so far, the President also shared his enthusiasm for expanding the eco-lodge concept to Leguan, located in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara).

“Already, there is a proposal to do a similar facility like this, from the private development in Leguan. So, imagine in all these islands, we can have these small eco-lodges. Imagine the potential, imagine what this could do for us,” President Ali said.

President Ali expressed his anticipation for the positive impact that the project could have on the island’s economy and community.

He said that the success of the Diamond eco-lodges has shown that sustainable tourism isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a pathway to prosperity.