Citizens now better positioned to own assets

Dr. Singh says, as ‘Marics’ adds new vehicle to line up

WITH the unprecedented economic growth that Guyana has experienced over the last three years, more Guyanese now have the capacity to save, invest and purchase essential items like vehicles.

This was according to the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, during his address at Marics and Company’s launch of a new vehicle to its lineup here.

The minister said that the government is committed to building a Guyana, where citizens can enjoy the same quality of services that they would enjoy anywhere in the world like the major metropolises.

“This is the Guyana that we want; the Guyana that we want is a Guyana where every family including young families can own their own home, can own their own means of transportation, can save and live a quality of life comparable to their peers anywhere else in the world,” he said.

Dr. Singh further related that the government has been working and putting building blocks in place to achieve these goals, like adjustments made to make vehicle ownership more affordable, among other things.

The minister referenced the government’s recent reduction of taxes on new vehicles below 1500 cc, which he said directly impacted the affordability of vehicles within that engine capacity.

He added that the government does recognise the quality of life considerations and these types of adjustments are in place to ensure that more Guyanese families see their long-term prospects and are able to live comfortable and fulfilling lives.

Meanwhile, the General Manager at Marics, Anand Kalladeen, highlighted that the company has been in the Guyana market for over 55 years and has been committed to helping communities develop.

As the authorised dealer of Honda products in Guyana, the company added the new 2023 Honda HR-V, a compact crossover vehicle, which is expected to go on sale soon.

Kalladeen said: “Over the next few months, there will be significant expansion by our organisation to enhance the delivery of quality customer care.”