Victim’s brothers among four in custody

for Rose Hall double murder

AS investigations continue into the horrific murder of a mother and son, four persons have been taken into custody, the Guyana Police Force has reported.

The victims are Melissa Arokium, called “Lisa”, a 31-year-old, and her son, Anthony Arokium, an eight-year-old, both of Lot 189 Mangrove Street, Rose Hall Town.

Their lifeless bodies were discovered in a pool of blood with multiple injuries. Police said the alleged double murder occurred on Wednesday, between 06:30hrs and 13:30 hrs.

Those in custody are the woman’s brother, 33-year-old Serrana Arokium, a cane harvester who resided with her; another brother, Nickolas Arokium, a 26-year-old vendor who discovered the bodies; Shilendra Umrao, 37, the boyfriend of Melissa; and Deo Naris, 38, a neighbour of the deceased.

According to the police, Melissa sustained multiple chop wounds to the back of her neck, one to the left waist, and another to the left upper hand, while the child sustained several chop wounds to his right side, his head and his face.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday on the victims by the government pathologist, who gave the cause of death for Melissa as shock and hemorrhage and incised wounds to the neck, while her eight-year-old son died as a result of shock and hemorrhage and multiple incised wounds.

The bodies were subsequently handed over to relatives for burial. Family members are hoping for a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice.