Granger’s extension of exploration licences had consequences

Dr. Jagdeo reveals

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, on Thursday, revealed that former President David Granger’s one-year extension of ExxonMobil’s prospecting licenses resulted in myriad consequences.

In July 2020, in response to a request from ExxonMobil, the then APNU+AFC government approved a one-year extension for the Petroleum Prospecting Licence pertaining to the Stabroek Block. This extension also encompassed the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks. The letters of approval were signed by former President, Granger.

During a press conference at Freedom House, Dr. Jagdeo called out the APNU+AFC for its persistence in blaming the PPP for the coalition’s mistakes.

“So, when this information came out, rather than going quiet, AFC put out a press release…,” he said, adding that the release issued was riddled with questions that anyone could answer if they paid attention.

According to Dr. Jagdeo, AFC’s allegation that the PPP provided a second extension is false. He added that it also reveals the organisation’s true character and shows that they had no clue what they were doing in the oil and gas sector.

“The extension that Granger gave had consequences… it shifted the provisions of the prospecting licence by one year,” he said, explaining that 2019 was the first renewal period and 2023 was the second renewal period; however, because there is a one-year extension on the Petroleum Prospecting license, the second renewal period got shifted to 2024.

Dr. Jagdeo said that Granger’s signing off of the extension leaves more questions than answers, since the act occurred five months after he lost the 2020 General and Regional Elections and more importantly, a few days before Dr. Irfaan Ali’s swearing in as President.

“As you’ve seen on the statement that was issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources, it was former President Granger who gave this extension… what was the urgency of doing this eight days before the swearing in of President Ali?” Dr. Jagdeo questioned.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Natural Resources issued a statement responding to former APNU+AFC officials including Khemraj Ramjattan, David Patterson, and Dr. Vincent Adams, in relation to the approval of a one-year force majeure (FM) extension for exploration operations under the Petroleum Prospecting Licence for the Stabroek Block, within the Stabroek Co-Ventures (Co-Vs).

The ministry pointed out that during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Co-Vs engaged in ongoing discussions with the APNU+AFC government concerning the pandemic’s impact on petroleum operations. These dialogues led to the establishment of a Public Health Order, categorising petroleum operations as essential services.

Aside from the granting of the extension, it is important to note that the 2020 Annual Work Programme and Budget (AWPB), which had received approval in 2019 during the APNU+AFC government’s term, was extended during the initial stages of the pandemic, a time of uncertainty regarding its ultimate impact.

In contrast, the ministry emphasised that the PPP/C government opted not to endorse FM extensions for both the Canje and Kaieteur Blocks, differing from the APNU+AFC’s decision.

Consequently, the ministry asserted that the statements made by the APNU+AFC leadership not only reveal a contradictory stance but also expose their willingness to disseminate misleading information to the public. These statements demonstrate a lack of commitment to the advancement of the oil and gas sector, as well as a disregard for its development.