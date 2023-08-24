DCC Summer Camp concludes tomorrow

The Queenstown-based Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) camp, which began last Monday, is scheduled to conclude tomorrow.

The ‘summer camp’ which involves 67 young cricketers between the ages of six and 17 years old, is broken into three groups: U-11, U-15 & U-17.

The camp runs from 9:00am-3:00pm each weekday.

The coaching staff is being led by Roger Harper, a former West Indies off-spinner and coach. He fittingly conducted the session on the importance of fielding with the eager students.

The other coaches are Roger’s older brother, Mark, also a former First-Class player, as well as Darius Best, Quincy Richardson, Kerwin Ross, Nkosi Beaton, Rawle Merrell and former Guyana female player and umpire, Abeena Parker.

Former DCC, Guyana and West Indies ODI batter Keith Semple did some work with the youngsters last week during his short visit to Guyana from England.

The youngsters were taught about batting, bowling, wicket-keeping, fielding and catching, in addition to playing on the pitch in match scenarios.

Off-the-field sessions were also conducted: Noelle Smith spoke about mental preparation; Dawn Braithwaite did a session on etiquette while veteran umpire and former GCC medium-pacer, Colin Alfred spoke about Umpiring while news caster, Akeem Greene, spoke on public speaking and Media relations.

The Demerara Cricket Club is known as the home of Legends and has produced Maurius Fernandes, who led West Indies to their first Test victory at Bourda in 1930.

The Queenstown club has several outstanding Test players including Lance Gibbs, who still holds the record for most Test wickets by a West Indian spinner; Clive Lloyd, the most successful West Indies captain, and Roy Fredericks, as well as Roger Harper, arguably the best fielder in his time.

However, since Travis Dowlin who played the last of his six Test matches against South Africa in 2010, they have not produced a Test cricketer; although Essequibo fast bowler, Keemo Paul, who played the last of his three Tests in 2019, played briefly for the club before moving to Everest.