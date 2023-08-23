Three-year anniversary must be celebrated

Dear Editor,

THE PPP/C is celebrating three years since its return to office. The accelerated fast-paced development that Guyana has experienced, however, points to a much longer stint in office.

The President Ali-Led PPP/C government must be commended for its resilience and ability to bring insurmountable prosperity to Guyanese even in the face of much uncertainty and challenges.

The PPP/C Government returned to office following a dramatic 2020 regional and general elections characterised by a most brazen and unforgettably daring attempt by the APNU + AFC to deny the will of the electorate.

Upon government’s ascension to office, leaders were greeted by the COVID-19 global Pandemic that was at the time ravishing the world.

Throughout the PPP/C’s three-year return to office, there was no shortage of challenges including flooding, the war in Ukraine, the more recent Mahdia fire and so many other issues that the government had to negate to achieve its immeasurable success

For many, it is admirable the level of development that the Ali-led government has brought to Guyana since returning to office. Guyana now boasts the fastest-growing economy in the world owing to the booming oil and gas sector and undeniably sound economic planning by the Government of Guyana.

As a country, we have seen development in all sectors including education, healthcare, and social services, all with the single aim of improving the lives of Guyanese.

Guyana’s widely revered infrastructural development has not only brought ease to citizens via improved road networks, but also provides employment opportunities for many in the field of construction. The government’s aggressive plan for housing has placed countless Guyanese in their own homes in just three years.

A primary source of national pride for many; however, is the work done to improve Guyana’s image on the world stage. Guyana has emerged as a world leader on many of the most pressing global issues under the stewardship of the Ali-led government including food security, energy, and global warming.

Additionally, improved international relations and image have seen increased partnerships with regional and international players. These partnerships again bring many opportunities for the people of Guyana to invest and grow their economic prospects.

A reflection of the government’s first three years in office since its triumphant return is a definite cause for celebration.

Congratulations are in order for not only all what the government has so far achieved, but also for the massive projected potential for further development in Guyana. Guyanese will do well to remain invested and engaged as they anticipate with much elation, our country’s bright prospects ahead.

Regards,

Erin Northe