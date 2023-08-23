The Vreed-en-Hoop/Plastic City issue

Dear Editor,

PLASTIC City, as it is popularly known, is a slum area at the Vreed-en-Hoop Jetty area. This settlement emerged and grew as a result of squatting; which to date remains illegal. However, this practice has been allowed to thrive for years and regularly causes problems. This is because squatting often occurs in areas proposed for future development, etc….

The 200-plus residents who reside there are now expected to be moved, as the development associated with the Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base Project has reached there. Editor, I believe development should not be hindered by illegality.

Nevertheless, the relocation of those persons must be done in a humane way. It is obvious to me that these people cannot afford appropriate housing and have to be assisted.

Editor, successive governments have failed to arrest the issue of squatting insomuch that this lawlessness has become commonplace in our country. Everyone needs to be able to live somewhere, but that decision has to be made in keeping with legal expectations and anything less ought not to be condoned.

There is already an established belief that the fast way to acquire a house lot is to squat where development is going to take place. You are prioritised over those who follow the procedure; as lengthy as it is.

The Leader of the Opposition has taken umbrage with the issue. This is almost an expected position to be taken by the Opposition of the country. It is rather unfortunate, however, the politicking of the plight of our Guyanese brothers and sisters; squatting in that area.

The posture of the opposition closely resembles their position on the Mocha tragedy and this we must be vigilant of. The PPP/C is being blamed and demonized as Aubrey Norton seeks attention for himself when his party neglected those same persons, yet now he demands the government. The audacity.

The Opposition Leader, however, ought to know that his party whilst in government had promised the persons living in that area to have their concerns addressed and to have them relocated in January of 2019. The APNU+AFC simply deceived those people.

It was none other than former President David Granger who promised those living in Plastic City a good life in February 2020. The APNU+AFC failed to deliver on its promise to the residents of Plastic City; as it’s typically their style.

Again, on March 15, 2020, the former President vowed to establish a National Squatters Resettlement Commission to end squatting in Guyana; again, mentioning Plastic City. However, during that period the APNU+AFC government was illegal and they were creating distractions from the concluded elections.

The Vice President of Guyana has assured persons that the government is now aware of the issue and will take appropriate actions to assist those affected, as the government has a ‘sympathetic ear” and the residents will be engaged.

This is wonderful news as it reflects this government’s caring and considerate nature in the welfare of the citizenry. As we have witnessed at Mocha, Success and elsewhere where persons were relocated or compensated or both.

This PPP/C government regularly demonstrates a different quality of leadership and it is worthy of mention.

Yours truly,

Brian Azore