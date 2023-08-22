Sod turned for $388.8M Friendship Magistrate’s Court

EAST Bank Demerara residents will soon have easier access to justice, as the sod was turned on Monday for the construction of a magistrate’s court at Friendship.

The $388,873,985 contract for the construction of the courthouse was awarded to Romano Builders Inc. by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) after a public tender.

The sod was turned by Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., Chancellor of Judiciary (ag) Yonette Cummings, and Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The building will house a courtroom, magistrate chambers, living quarters for a magistrate and a clerk of court, washroom facilities, parking facilities and a perimeter fence.

The project is expected to be completed by October 2024.

In her remarks, Magistrate Latchman thanked the Attorney General for the “ground-breaking initiative” and extended gratitude to the Government of Guyana.

She noted that the court will serve citizens on the East Bank Demerara and assist with the expansion of Guyana’s jurisprudence.

Nandlall had recently said that the construction of the court is in keeping with government’s plans to invest heavily in the legal system.

“This demonstrates vividly the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that there is equal and ready access to justice, right across the length and breadth of our country,” he said.

The judiciary received some $4 billion in the 2023 budget to construct and maintain the courts at Timehri, Friendship, Cove and John, Mahaicony, Anna Regina, and Parfaite Harmonie.

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that the Friendship building will also be equipped with recording technology for the taking of evidence, a lock-up and lawyer rooms.

Guyana has over 50 magistrate’s courts, including the Bail Court, Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Court, Juvenile Court, and the Sexual Offences Court.

Recently, the judiciary launched 12 Juvenile Drug Treatment Courts (DTC) in magisterial districts around the country as part of its efforts to reduce crime and substance abuse through the use of therapeutic interventions and judicial supervision.

Also, four Electronic Notice Boards were installed at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to facilitate easier access to information for court users. Soon, the court will be rolling out a case management system pilot project.

In April 2022, during the commissioning of the $37.8 million Kwakwani Magistrate’s Court, Nandlall reaffirmed the government’s commitment to partnering with the judiciary to ensure access to justice throughout Guyana.

According to Nandlall, access to justice is the foundation of a democratic nation and the hallmark of modern civilisation. He reminded those gathered of the Constitution, which speaks of the state not denying anyone equality and equal protection and benefit of the law.

“The judiciary is one of the fundamental pillars upon which a modern democratic society stands. Our government recognises the significant role the judiciary must play and must continue to play as we strive to develop this country,” he said.

He explained that currently, several courts are either under construction or being renovated, which will aid in the delivery of justice across the country.

“When in government, we speak about the economic, commercial, and infrastructural transformation that is taking place in our country across every landscape [and] that same thing is happening in the judiciary as well,” the AG said.