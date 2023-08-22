Shopkeeper accused of killing drunken customer gets $500,000 bail

A 27-year-old shopkeeper was, on Monday, released on $500,000 bail over the alleged fatal beating of Aaron Conyers, a 38-year-old businessman of Mabaruma, Region One.

Zamal Samuels, of Gaja Landing, North West District, appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce, at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.

In April, Samuels made his first court appearance for the offence of manslaughter and was not required to plead.

Particulars of the offence alleged that Samuels between March 27 and March 28, 2023, at Black Water Village, NWD, unlawfully killed Conyers.

On Monday, Samuels’ attorney, Bernard DaSilva, made an application for bail on the grounds that his client was not a flight risk and wanted to clear his name.

Magistrate Scarce released Samuels on $500,000 bail with strong reporting conditions. The case was adjourned until November 20, for the commencement of the preliminary inquiry into Conyers’ death.

According to reports, on March 27, 2023, Conyers was consuming alcohol along with others at Samuels’ shop situated in Black Water Village. An altercation broke out between Conyers and one of his drinking companions, leading to Samuels’ intervention.

This intervention resulted in Conyers directing verbal abuse towards Samuels. In response, Samuels physically restrained Conyers, causing him to fall and strike the back of his head.

Subsequently, Conyers regained his footing but continued to use offensive language directed at Samuels. He then left the premises, stumbled by the roadside near a lamp post, and remained on the ground.

Conyers’ wife and sister came to his aid and later assisted him home. The following morning, he was heard groaning, prompting his transfer to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, where he died while undergoing medical treatment.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was attributed to brain haemorrhaging stemming from blunt trauma.