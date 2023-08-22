Online payment of traffic tickets being pursued – AG

ATTORNEY-GENERAL and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C, has announced that government will be working with the judiciary to establish frameworks that will facilitate online payments, through the e-ticketing system, for traffic offenders.

This announcement was made during the commissioning of the state-of-the-art Vigilance Magistrates’ Court which incorporates a modern digital payment mechanism for bail and fees using GTT’s Mobile Money Guyana (MMG).

Nandlall revealed that the recent enactment of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Bill (E-Bill) has paved the way for the electronic utilisation of records and signatures within government entities, particularly for electronically issuing traffic tickets.

The e-ticketing system, operational since its launch last year on the Mandela to Eccles Highway, employs cameras and advanced technology to meticulously monitor traffic, track speeds, and capture licence plate details of Guyanese vehicles.

This allows the system to automatically identify traffic violations and dispatch email notifications containing traffic tickets to drivers, based on customisable criteria.

Notably, the system’s reliability is enhanced by its error-free performance and 24/7 functionality.

In keeping with the larger endeavour to digitise various judicial procedures, including financial transactions within the court framework, Nandlall emphasised the meticulous planning that is underway to seamlessly integrate the e-ticketing system into broader online payment solutions across all magistrates’ courts nationwide.

“The Commissioner of Police and the Ministry of Legal Affairs, in collaboration with technology experts, are working together, not only designing the law, but crafting a system which we will have to engage the judiciary once we get our concept and design clear, whereby we will be issuing traffic tickets electronically using cameras that are installed across the country,” he said.

He further explained that drivers who find themselves on the wrong side of the law will have the obligation to remit their fines electronically, akin to the electronic receipt of their tickets.

Nandlall said that based on the trajectory Guyana is on, especially the judiciary, he envisions a future where payments, currently processed manually at magistrates’ court offices throughout the country, will transition into the digital domain.

The proximity of this transformation is noteworthy, as digital notice boards, known as e-notice boards, have already been deployed in courts across Georgetown and in other regions.

The court also has its own website (https://supremecourt.gy) which provides general information and an online filing mechanism.

In this transformative journey, Tagman Technology, a local IT company, plays a pivotal role by collaborating closely with the judiciary to implement this robust system to facilitate and streamline online payments to the courts, among other things.