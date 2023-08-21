Police find unlicensed shotgun, ‘ammo’ at Mariro Ranch in Karasabai

A 36-YEAR-OLD farmer was arrested on Saturday after a 12-guage shotgun and several rounds of matching ammunition were found in his house at Mariro Ranch, located along the Karasabai Access Road in Region Nine.

At about 16:00 hours, Deputy Superintendent Ally, Inspector Winter, and Detective Constable Alleyne, acting on information received, went to the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo location, where Kelbert Isaac was contacted.

According to a police press release, he was told that the police had received information that he had a firearm at the ranch and, as such, would like to search the premises.

“Isaac had no objections, and the ranch was searched in his presence. A brown 12-gauge shotgun was found braced to a wall, along with three 12-gauge cartridges in a blue-and-white plastic bag on a wooden table inside the ranch house,” the release said, adding that police took possession of the shotgun and ammunition, and asked Kelbert Isaac if he had a firearm licence, to which he replied, “No Sir.”

He was cautioned about the offence and arrested. He remains in custody, and is assisting with the investigation.