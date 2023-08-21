News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Police find unlicensed shotgun, ‘ammo’ at Mariro Ranch in Karasabai
The gun and ammunition that were found on Saturday in Region Nine (GPF photo)
The gun and ammunition that were found on Saturday in Region Nine (GPF photo)

A 36-YEAR-OLD farmer was arrested on Saturday after a 12-guage shotgun and several rounds of matching ammunition were found in his house at Mariro Ranch, located along the Karasabai Access Road in Region Nine.
At about 16:00 hours, Deputy Superintendent Ally, Inspector Winter, and Detective Constable Alleyne, acting on information received, went to the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo location, where Kelbert Isaac was contacted.

According to a police press release, he was told that the police had received information that he had a firearm at the ranch and, as such, would like to search the premises.

“Isaac had no objections, and the ranch was searched in his presence. A brown 12-gauge shotgun was found braced to a wall, along with three 12-gauge cartridges in a blue-and-white plastic bag on a wooden table inside the ranch house,” the release said, adding that police took possession of the shotgun and ammunition, and asked Kelbert Isaac if he had a firearm licence, to which he replied, “No Sir.”
He was cautioned about the offence and arrested. He remains in custody, and is assisting with the investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.