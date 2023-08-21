Over 600 women engaged in training through WIIN programme

SOME 650 women hailing from La Parfaite Harmonie, Pouderoyen, Vreed-en-Hoop, Crane, and Leonora, in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are being upskilled through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) training programme.

The programme’s overarching goal is to bolster women’s prospects by offering them an opportunity for multifaceted skills training to support and empower women across Guyana, as it is carefully curated to match the increasingly growing and competitive economy, while contributing to women’s personal growth and financial independence.

The curriculum encompasses a wide range of courses, catering to the varied interests and aspirations of the participants.

The women enrolled in WIIN are currently engrossed in an array of courses, including Home Management, Project Management, Social Media Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Child Care, Care for the Elderly, Garment Construction, and Graphics Design.

In addition, some 550 women in Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) are currently being trained in a number of courses offered through WIIN.

An additional 200 women hailing from Lethem, Annai, and Karasabai in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) have also embarked on a path to academic and professional success in vital skills training.

The WIIN programme, as conceptualised by Human Services Minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud, seeks to empower women and girls, and has been instrumental in breaking down barriers, and is a beacon of hope for over 6,000 women across Guyana since its launch in May 2021.

The programme’s resounding success has not only elevated the lives of thousands of women, but has also contributed to the broader goal of advancing the country’s socio-economic growth.

To this end, Minister Persaud remains steadfast in her commitment to the cause, with aspirations to empower a further 6,000 women this year. (DPI)