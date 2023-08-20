Region Nine’s medical advancements: Pioneering surgery removes giant Lipoma

THE surgical clinic at the Lethem Regional Hospital recently accomplished a ground-breaking feat. A historic event in patient care occurred when a medical team performed the first-ever excision of a large benign lipoma with success.

Health services in Region Nine have taken substantial strides over the past three years, with notable achievements that fulfill government’s manifesto promises.

These accomplishments are attributed to the exceptional leadership of Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health, and Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo, Director General of the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Cerdel Mc Watt, Regional Health Officer for Region Nine, highlighted the significance of recent medical advancements.

Lipomas, which are non-cancerous (benign) lumps formed due to an overgrowth of fat cells beneath the skin, were discussed by Dr. Mc Watt.

Dr. Mc Watt explained that while generally harmless and causing only cosmetic concerns, these lumps can occasionally lead to serious medical issues requiring intervention.

“The Lethem Regional Hospital Surgical Clinic recently achieved a groundbreaking feat in the field of surgery. The local medical team successfully conducted the first-ever removal of a giant benign lipoma, marking a pivotal moment for patient care,” he noted.

The patient, a 54-year-old Brazilian individual who had suffered from the condition for over a decade, experienced a drastic improvement in the quality of life following the surgery.

Led by the dedicated surgeons of the Cuban Medical Brigade, including Dr. Vladimir and Dr. Choyee, as well as local Guyanese medical professionals like Dr. Frank, the surgical team exhibited unparalleled dedication.

Anesthesiologists Dr. Crespo and Mr. Ray O’Connell, Theatre Nurse Ms. Kateri James, and Patient Care Assistants Mr. Paul Alfred and Ms. Yltulien Issacs, along with Dental Surgeon Daryl Watson, played integral roles in ensuring the success of the surgery. The patient’s ability to move their neck flexibly was restored after a decade of discomfort, showcasing a remarkable improvement in their quality of life.

“The success of this surgical milestone is a testament to the collaborative efforts of medical professionals with diverse backgrounds and expertise. The surgical team’s experience and competence, combined with the patient’s trust and the government’s commitment to regional healthcare, resulted in this historic achievement. The renovated Lethem Regional Hospital, equipped with a fully functional theater, has played a crucial role in enabling such advancements,” the Regional Health Officer noted while acknowledging the contribution of Region Nine Regional Executive Officer, Karl Singh and Regional Chairman, Bryan Allicock.

Meanwhile, Director-General of the Ministry of Health, Dr Vishwa Mahadeo explained that teams of specialists are now permanently stationed in Region Nine, with surgical services extending to the Aishalton Hospital.

Dr. Mahadeo noted that the newly operational theater in Aishalton has further expanded healthcare capabilities in the region. The commitment of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s government to improving healthcare in the hinterland is evident in the progress witnessed in Region Nine.

“As the medical community commemorates this milestone, it recognizes the potential for ongoing collaboration, innovation, and the pursuit of cutting-edge healthcare solutions. The achievement reflects the dedication to pushing boundaries, transforming lives, and providing exceptional care at the Lethem Regional Hospital. The medical community is poised to continue striving for outstanding healthcare, demonstrating the previously unattainable possibilities for the region. The successful surgery serves as a beacon of hope, resonating with the spirit of progress and commitment to healthcare excellence,” the Director-General underscored.