Life in No. 4 Village is a breeze

AS generations come and go, one thing is for certain: many people have passed on a skill or business to their child/ children, who manage to keep it alive even after the parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents are no longer able to do so.

In each village, there are those people who were fortunate enough to have a business to inherit at some point in their lives. For mechanic Jevon George, that is exactly the case. George, has lived in No. 4 Village, also called Edderton, for around 30 years now.

As a mechanic, George says he finds joy in what he does. While mechanics are often spread out all around Guyana and can be found in almost every community, they sometimes come with more than one within a certain location/community. George stated that his father is one of the driving forces that led him towards his interest in being a mechanic.

George said that he has always enjoyed taking things apart and rebuilding/ fixing them. At his shop, we saw several vehicle parts, tools and other equipment he would use for his business. After his father passed away, George said he took over his workshop, continuing the trade that his father passed on to him.

Not only is George a mechanic, but he says he does many side businesses, including being a bus driver. While he does not do this often, George said he would work the route from Berbice to Georgetown and back.

George noted that while there are some challenges in his profession, he continues to persevere against all ends of it.

Also using his skills in the community as his full-time profession is Beresford Pearson who is a contractor. Pearson, age 47, said he has lived between No. 4 Village and other places, but came there when he was in his 20s. “I used to live in town for a while, but I never like Georgetown,” he said, adding that the things that would happen in Georgetown don’t happen in that area. Additionally, the father of five (all of whom reside out of Edderton) noted that everyone lives in love and as one.

Pearson said that he ventured into construction at the age of 20 and has been doing it ever since. “It’s a trade that I’ve liked since growing up,” he said. Pearson worked in construction in Linden with another contractor and subsequently moved from place to place, even managing to go out of Guyana to do construction work. He stated further that it is a job he enjoys a lot.