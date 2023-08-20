Diversity in every aspect in Edderton

Life in Village No. 4 (Edderton) could not be more exciting for those visiting and residing there. In addition to having small businesses, there are those who work in the rice and sugar industry, which helps with our country’s agricultural economy.

Not only does that benefit Guyana, but families can be fed and housed comfortably by doing these jobs in the fields.

For a young woman with a passion and a dream that has been rooted since childhood, life is only going to get better.

The aspiring designer and mother of two, Preya, said that Village Number Four is a place she has called home for her entire life. Preya said that she has found her passion in garment construction. The young mother said that at the age of 10, she learnt sewing from her grandmother, who also enjoyed sewing. She said it is her passion and has been doing it professionally for about five years now.

With time, she went on to learn more about her craft and hopes to one day expand and do more than just sewing. “I did the BIT training programme, garment construction. I have a certificate. But I’m hoping to go deeper in the garment construction.”

The Board of Industrial Training, (BIT) programmes provide competency based vocational training for employment. Furthermore, Preya has a bright future ahead of her, with the goal of having her own small business in a few years.

About the Village, Preya said that it has been five years since she’s been living at her current home, however, she did grow up in Edderton.

In addition to sewing, the 28-year-old and her common-law husband, Seeram, have a shop right in their yard, where they sell different types of items to persons in their community.

Seeram said he works at the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO) Blairmont Estate in Berbice.

This Estate is still in operation and is home to the locally branded Demerara Gold Sugar.

He said that he has worked there for about three to four years at this point. Although he lives in Edderton now, Seeram said he is from Canje. He said that compared to Canje, living in Edderton is ‘alright’.

Further along, there is a woman named Evelyn, commonly known as Dolly, of Dolly’s Tasty Corner.

Dolly took time out of her daily preparations for the day’s sales to chat with our team. She said that she has lived in the community for her entire life with each of her children. Most of whom were helping her out.

Dolly is the mother of four children and the grandmother of nine; and is happy and proud of it all.

She shared that she has lived in that village since she was eight or nine years old. Dolly was born in Wismar, Linden and moved to the village with her mother.

She said that she enjoys life in Berbice and all the great things that happen there. However, she hinted at the lack of funds being pumped into communities like theirs in those particular areas.

When asked about her business, Dolly exclaimed that she has been in the food business for a number of years now, and doesn’t seem like she will be slowing down any time soon.