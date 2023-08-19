US$12M fertiliser blending plant for West Bank Demerara

project between GAICO, Dominican Republic company to introduce more scientific, reliable approach to farming

LOCAL company, GAICO has partnered with FERSAN, a leading company in the agro-industrial sector in the Dominican Republic, to develop a US$12 million fertiliser blending plant in Guyana, on the West Bank of Demerara.

The two companies, last week, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to this effect during bilateral discussions in the Dominican Republic.

“We are on the cusp of a transformative era not just for Guyana, but for the entire Caribbean. The establishment of this state-of-the-art fertiliser blending plant is not merely a testament to our commitment to innovation, but also a beacon of hope for our agricultural future,” Director of GAICO, Chandini Singh said.

The project promises to not only enhance Guyana’s agricultural sector, but to also introduce a more scientific and reliable approach to farming.

“It’s an initiative that will drive scientific advancements in farming, boost our nation’s agricultural prowess, and position Guyana as a leader in sustainable agriculture within the region. The horizon is bright, and this plant stands as a symbol of progress, partnership, and promise for all of Guyana and our Caribbean neighbours,” she added.

Once completed, it will bolster Guyana’s expertise in this domain, equipping the country’s workforce with incredibly valuable skills. It also positions the nation to capitalise on export opportunities within the agricultural sector.

The state-of-the-art project is slated to be operational by late 2024. It aims to amplify productivity per acre for farmers, and will be a linchpin in the ongoing transformation observed along the West Bank of Demerara.

The plant will be in close proximity to the upcoming gas-to-energy power plant.

Representatives of the company also met with Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and committed to working with the country to improve the agriculture sector through scientific fertilisation.