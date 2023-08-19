News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
US$12M fertiliser blending plant for West Bank Demerara
The MOU was signed by Luis D Viyella Caolo, Executive President of Fersan and Chandini Singh, Executive Director of GAICO
The MOU was signed by Luis D Viyella Caolo, Executive President of Fersan and Chandini Singh, Executive Director of GAICO

project between GAICO, Dominican Republic company to introduce more scientific, reliable approach to farming
LOCAL company, GAICO has partnered with FERSAN, a leading company in the agro-industrial sector in the Dominican Republic, to develop a US$12 million fertiliser blending plant in Guyana, on the West Bank of Demerara.

The two companies, last week, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to this effect during bilateral discussions in the Dominican Republic.
“We are on the cusp of a transformative era not just for Guyana, but for the entire Caribbean. The establishment of this state-of-the-art fertiliser blending plant is not merely a testament to our commitment to innovation, but also a beacon of hope for our agricultural future,” Director of GAICO, Chandini Singh said.

GAICO, a local firm in Guyana, has partnered with FERSAN, a leading company in the agro-industrial sector in the Dominican Republic, to develop a US$12 million fertiliser blending plant in Guyana

The project promises to not only enhance Guyana’s agricultural sector, but to also introduce a more scientific and reliable approach to farming.
“It’s an initiative that will drive scientific advancements in farming, boost our nation’s agricultural prowess, and position Guyana as a leader in sustainable agriculture within the region. The horizon is bright, and this plant stands as a symbol of progress, partnership, and promise for all of Guyana and our Caribbean neighbours,” she added.
Once completed, it will bolster Guyana’s expertise in this domain, equipping the country’s workforce with incredibly valuable skills. It also positions the nation to capitalise on export opportunities within the agricultural sector.

The state-of-the-art project is slated to be operational by late 2024. It aims to amplify productivity per acre for farmers, and will be a linchpin in the ongoing transformation observed along the West Bank of Demerara.

The plant will be in close proximity to the upcoming gas-to-energy power plant.
Representatives of the company also met with Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and committed to working with the country to improve the agriculture sector through scientific fertilisation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.