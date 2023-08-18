Khalia, Tanya Stephens have a message

JAMAICAN/UK rising reggae star, Khalia, has teamed up with the legendary Jamaican songstress, Tanya Stephens, for the powerful, message-oriented new single, No Answer.

“It was great working with Tanya; we had two records in mind for her to feature on, and I’m glad she chose this one, because her lyrics are [a] perfect fit,” Khalia said.

Khalia said that she felt moved to do such an empowering song, because of the message that it delivers to those who are still struggling under the yoke of an oppressive economic system, and who are demanding real change.

“Unfortunately, protest music is something that has to happen, because music is a reflection of reality, and this is a part of real life. I would prefer to not have to sing these songs, but it’s a message that’s needed. We have to challenge the system, and demand change,” she said.

The song was recorded over slick production from Grammy Award-winning producer, Tony “CD” Kelly, and Lionel De La O.

This is the first single off of Khalia’s upcoming, yet-to-be-announced, Stay True EP, and executive produced by Tony “CD” Kelly.

The upcoming EP has songs that talk about a wide range of life topics. I’m really excited for people to hear my first body of work. All the collaborations on it happened by fate; just meant to be.

The EP will drop via Ineffable Records on October 27, and includes additional features from Shaggy, Mortimer, and Blvk H3ro.

Khalia is signed to K-Licious Music, an independent label run by prolific music producer, Tony Kelly, based in Jamaica.

Khalia (full name Khaila Million) was born in Westmoreland, but migrated to London, England, when she was six years old. She returned to the island in 2016 to pursue music, which she described as her passion.

She has previously done collaborations with the likes of Tifa, Busy Signal, Stonebwoy, and I-Octane.

Khalia captured the Breakthrough Artiste of the Year Award from the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) in 2021. (Jamaica Observer)