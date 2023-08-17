President Irfaan Ali: The obvious choice

Dear Editor,

Three years have already elapsed into the first term of President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s tenure as president.

His government has surpassed all targets which were set out to be accomplished prior to assuming office and it has fulfilled the promises which were made to Guyanese.

This demonstrates the vibrancy, will and commitment of the government to alter the course of a sinking economy which was inherited in 2020.

Undoubtedly, the People’s Progressive Party government has proven since its inception that it is a party for the people and President Ali has achieved substantial success as president because he is connected to the populace. He has a well-defined mandate; his vision for our beloved Guyana is magnanimous and his love for people is unparalleled.

He utilises his energy to bring people together; not float around like the helpless, callous and oblivious few.

Every sector has been growing considerably and this has to be attributed to the governance which we have today.

The status of this great country has risen and Guyanese are enjoying a better standard of life. The future of our children is in good hands and there will be opportunities for all. Guyana’s transformation is unimaginable and one more term of President Ali will create the paradise we all dream about.

He stands miles above the political opposition and he is cementing his place in history as a man who genuinely works for the advancement of his people and his country. The community of Windsor Forest fully endorses President Ali’s bid for a second term in office.

Yours sincerely,

Rajiv Kadarnauth