Death opens a floodgate of memories

Dear Editor,

Over the past few weeks, Guyana lost some famous sons of the soil, namely, Ashton Chase, Dr. Roger Luncheon and Justice James Patterson.

Each scholarly gentleman was distinguished for different commendations and would be remembered for various reasons and challenging issues.

Guyanese of different generations, in particular, the elderly, will pause on a memory lane reflective of plaudits for compliments and criticisms. They certainly significantly contributed to the composition of Guyana’s history.

Senior Counsel Ashton Chase passed away on July 10 at the age of 96. He exemplified his character in the arenas of politics, law and labour, having identified himself with the PPP, the court house and NAACIE.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali paid a glowing tribute: “His death represents an incalculable loss to our nation. His name and contributions will forever be etched in our country’s political, labour and legal history. He made an exceptional contribution to Guyana’s nationalist struggle and political history and was the last surviving member of the Political Affairs Committee established in 1946. He was among our finest legal minds and was a pillar of our country’s early trade union activism, authoring the most authoritative work on our trade union history.”

General Secretary of the PPP/C, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo added: “Our country owes an eternal debt of gratitude to this outstanding son of the soil. Guyana has lost an amazing human being.”

Dr. Roger Luncheon departed this earth on August 2 at the age of 74. His prominence prevailed in the fields of medicine and politics, having served as a medical doctor and as Head of the Presidential Secretariat for the PPP/C Government and Cabinet Secretary for not one but five Presidents of Guyana.

President Dr. Ali was loud in his praise: “It is a painful and deep-wounded loss for the Government and Party. He offered me unflinching support throughout my political career, both within the PPP and in public life. This man has shaped me in many ways and placed tremendous trust and confidence in me. Onward fearless warrior and pure nationalist, your work is done but, the product of your labour will live on forever.”

Vice President Jagdeo described him as: “A true son of the soil who helped to shape the lives of many. Dr. Luncheon left a rich legacy of true commitment to service, patriotism, and a deep sense of national pride and hard work for the people of Guyana.”

More recently, Justice (Ret’d) James Patterson waved a final goodbye to all on the August 13 at the age of 89, just short of two weeks from being 90. Having served the courts of Guyana and Grenada, he was a former Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission. To date, only the Chairman for CRG has paid a public tribute.

Patterson’s death opens a floodgate of memories, reminiscing the “mother of all elections,” the Guyana General and Regional Elections held on March 2, 2020, the year the “sanctimonious gangster” and his cabals, a band of rebels, tried to hijack the election and install an unelected president!

At least five occasions were noted but their unsuccessful attempts were a breeding ground for denigration, distrust and division within the PNC.

It was the turning point for the PNC when the local, regional and international communities refused to accept the PNC’s daring and glaring attempts to rig the result of the election. The US played a major role in the restoration of democracy in Guyana, both in 1992 and again in 2020. The legal and legitimate winner both times, the PPP/C, was then able to govern the country after being duly elected by the people.

The winner for Election 2020 was the determining factor as to who will manage the revenue generated from the oil sector to propel Guyana to world fame, economic development and prosperity.

The stake was high and the PNC knew that they couldn’t win in a straight and clean fight and that they had to resort to the way Burnham taught them, i.e., to win by fraudulent means via wholesale rigging of the election.

Back in 1985, the executive secretary of the Guyana Council of Churches, Mr. Michael McCormack said: “The question of rigging is paramount…. You cannot have a discussion without this coming up. Basically, everybody is just watching for the rig.”

The PNC prospered for 28 years through foul and not fair means. But the PNC’s brain box were poor learners. They lacked Burnham’s touch to drive home the final nail and ‘bamboozle’ everyone to claim the crown by deceit!

Granger’s partnership with Patterson raised eye brows. Guyanese and their country became a laughing stock after the PNC argued that 33 is not the majority of 65, a simple deduction any primary school boy knows, except the brilliant PNC scholars, including Granger, Trotman and Williams!

No wonder the PNC led this country to bankruptcy not once but twice during their governance! Not surprisingly, the PNC signed the most lop-sided oil contract in the world, thanks to their mathematical geniuses! What a shame! The judges at the CCJ refused to listen to the PNC’s mathematical hocus-pocus and mumbo-jumbo attempted presentation of dividing bodies and rejoining them to make a whole!

The CCJ upheld that the Motion of No Confidence moved in December 2018 was valid. Charrandas was not the only person holding dual citizenship! That was the beginning of the end of another PNC era. Granger’s selection of Patterson as GECOM’s chairman in 2019 was refused by the CCJ. The election petition by the PNC was annulled by the CCJ. The PNC members were sanctioned and asked to “step-aside.”

Has anyone sighted any more Russians or had a “bomb-scare” interruption? The reliable, resourceful and resilient Freddie Kissoon reminds us of what a British writer quipped, “There have always been stupid people in the world and plenty of nasty people too. But rarely has stupidity been so nasty, or nastiness so stupid”.

Yours respectfully,

Jai Lall.