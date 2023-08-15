New well commissioned in Kwebanna community

IN a continued effort to provide essential services to residents across Guyana, the government is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring access to clean and potable water for both coastal and hinterland communities. In a recent development, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, unveiled a significant milestone during his visit to the Barima-Waini region.

A $20M well has been commissioned in the community of Kwebanna, underscoring the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for its citizens.

Minister Croal, while addressing media outlet the Guyana Chronicle, emphasized the importance of the new well, which is expected to serve 95 percent of Kwebanna’s population. He noted that this project is emblematic of the government’s dedication to fulfilling its promises and prioritizing the welfare of all Guyanese.

Minister Croal clarified that the remaining five per cent of the community, residing in western areas and along riverbanks, might not benefit directly from the well due to geographical limitations. Prior to 2023, a mere 10 percent of Kwebanna’s residents had access to water from a shallow well and a few standpipes within the village.

The initiation of the new well marks a transformative shift. Minister Croal conveyed his satisfaction, stating, “I am very happy to report that almost all the residents—over 95 percent of them—will have access to drinkable water due to this new well, and they are also very happy for that.” He attributed this accomplishment to collaboration between the Kwebanna District Council, local residents, and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

The GWI internal team spearheaded the well’s drilling, which extended to a depth of 34 metres and employed the use of a newly acquired Pat Rig valued at $4 million. The comprehensive project, totalling $16 million, encompassed the establishment of a distribution network, a photovoltaic pumping system, a storage facility, and a protective perimeter fence.

Minister Croal also underscored the ongoing efforts within the region, disclosing that wells in Wallaba and Wauna are still in progress. Moreover, the government’s aspirations extend to the community of Warapoka, where plans are underway for a new well. The administration has allocated a substantial budget of $1.4 billion for water-delivery networks and well-drilling in the hinterland areas for this year alone. Minister Croal affirmed that the ultimate goal is universal access to clean water for all residents in these regions by 2025.

During commissioning of the Kwebanna well, GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailall, accompanied Minister Croal to the site. Jailall urged the local community to safeguard the newly established infrastructure for its long-term sustainability. He emphasized that under GWI’s guidance, the Kwebanna Village Council played a pivotal role in overseeing execution of the project.

Earlier in July, Minister Croal had revealed plans for a forthcoming well in the Turkeyen community, as well as ongoing drilling of coastal wells and numerous other developmental initiatives in the region. He emphasized that such projects are vital to eliminate inadequate, treated water supply in households, particularly considering the limitations of the Sophia water system.

Reactions from members of the Cummings Lodge / Turkeyen communities mirrored a collective sentiment of gratitude towards the government for its initiatives. The residents expressed their contentment with the endeavours aimed at improving their quality of life.

With a substantial financial allocation of $17.7 billion for this year, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is committed to expanding access to potable water across the nation. Around $108,850,000 of this allocation will be directed towards the drilling of water wells in five villages within Region One. Notably, tenders have already been opened for drilling in Haimacabra, Kamwatta, Waramuri, Mabaruma Settlement, and Black Water Savannah.

Moreover, another encouraging development is the commencement of drilling of a $15 million well in the Arakaka community of Region One. This project, expected to serve over 100 households, highlights the government’s dedication to addressing water-accessibility challenges.

In the 2023 budget, the government’s commitment to enhancing access to potable water remains evident with an allocation of $17.7 billion. As Guyana forges ahead, this commitment underscores the nation’s focus on elevating the quality of life for its citizens through fundamental infrastructural improvements.