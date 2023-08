RAY ANTHONY Persaud on Monday appeared before Magistrate Latchman charged with the offence of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Persaud who was found guilty was sentenced to 43 months imprisonment with a fine of GY $5,178,600.

He was arrested on March 22, 2022, at New Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, where Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officers discovered approximately 5.75 kilograms (13 pounds) of cannabis in his possession.