‘Joshie’ remanded for allegedly murdering Olato Sam
Joshua Archer
JOSHUA Martin Archer, called ‘Joshie’, a 22-year-old labourer of Robert Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Monday remanded to prison after being charged for the murder of Olato Sam.

According to a police press release, he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court #1 before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool, where the charge was read to him.
He was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison until September 26, 2023.

The police said that Archer was arrested on August 5, 2023, by Deputy Superintendent Dufu.

He has pending matters of possession of firearm and ammunition without a licence and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. Trial in those matters has commenced and continues on August 24, 2023.

Staff Reporter

