Local oil mill to expand production with new $5M processing plant
WITH an increasing demand for more local by-products on the market, Pomeroon Oil Mills Incorporated will be expanding its production with a $5 million copra-processing plant at Charity, Region Two.

The company which is popularly known for its Golden Brook cooking oil is currently seeking approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to establish the processing facility.

“The project aims to meet the demands for quality copra edible oil and is in confirmation with the government objective to encourage industries based on locally available raw materials,” the company said in a project summary submitted to the EPA.

The developers will be sourcing copra, which is the dried, white flesh of coconut from which coconut oil is extracted by farmers in the region.

“The Charity area has small coconut growers who produce high-quality copra. The project will utilise locally available copra from small growers which will help improve the local economy and also produce edible oil,” the company explained.

The project also has the capacity to support the local livestock industry with copra meal for feed.

The processing plant will occupy a tract of land situated on the right bank of the Pomeroon River known as Amazon, in the county of Essequibo.

It was further stated that the production capacity is expected to be 40 metric tonnes a day at the copra mill and 15 metric tonnes a day at the refinery.

Some 10 persons will be employed at the mill, four at the refinery, five at the packaging facility and three others (electrician, mechanic and welder).

Staff Reporter

