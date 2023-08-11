2,000 houses to be built in Region Three next year

President Ali says

AS the government continues its aggressive housing drive, President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced that by the end of 2024, some 2,000 houses will be built in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The President made this announcement during his engagement with the residents of Uitvlugt and neighbouring communities on Thursday.

“So, we are going on an aggressive housing programme in Region Three; we are hoping that by the end of next year, we can construct another 2,000 units in Region Three, and we are moving to the model of home construction, because we have seen the economies of scale, and we are able to deliver a product; a house to you at far less the cost,” Dr. Ali said.

The benefits were outlined at a time when 32 families received housing units in the areas of Anna Catherina to Leonora, with Uitvlugt included.

“So, really, the government is taking on this additional responsibility of building the homes, and making them accessible to you,” the Head of State said, noting that the cost of these homes are substantially lower when compared to the cost when individually done.

The President told the gathering, which also comprised contractors and commercial banks, that huge savings are being achieved when the construction is done in bulk.

He also said that the 32 families, who are in dire need of houses, will soon be able to move into the allotted housing units shortly.

President Ali further remarked: “So, that is what we bring. So, I want to tell you how pleased I am that you are participating in this process,” adding: “I want to wish you well, as you move towards homeownership. I want to assure you that the government stands committed to working with every single stakeholder; with all of you, to ensure that you live a more prosperous life; to ensure that you enjoy a higher and better quality of life. And that is what we want to do.”

The Head of State then went on to reflect on the number of infrastructural projects that are enhancing the landscape of ‘The West Side’, as the West Demerara is affectionately referred to these days.

“The infrastructural landscape of the region is also changing rapidly. We have more roads being built; we are expanding the highways,” he related.

Owing to some complaints that the allocations are “far back”, the president reminded the predominantly ‘West Side’ gathering that with the new highways being built in the region, there will be new houses at the Uitvlugt (new phase), Stewartville, Anna Catherina, Leonora, and Meten-Meer-Zorg, among other places, which will be “front lands”.

While outlining the connections that will stretch across Region Three, President Ali said: “We are doing the highway from Schoonord to Crane; that highway will be opened long before the end of the year, and then there is a whole new gas-to-shore road service being constructed, going all the way to Wales. We will then expand that highway, from Crane going all the way to Parika; so, every single area will be interconnected to these two new highways. All these homes will be connected very easily to key and critical infrastructure.”