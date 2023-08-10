Is the excuse of insufficient funds deliberately intended to stymie an integral aspect of PNC’s internal democratic process?

I’ve noted a Demerara Waves Online news report on August 7, 2023, which quotes an unnamed People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) official as giving a lack of funding as the reason for the one-year delay in the holding of a meeting of the party’s second highest decision-making body.

If this report is true, I find it hard to believe.

In a Demerara Waves article on July 27, 2023, it was reported that Mr. Norton was questioned on whether or not his party received funding from ‘Mohameds’ and whether it would accept the same in the future.

Norton refused to say whether or not the party would accept future donations, stating that “it was not wise to name party financiers, as they risk being punished by the government in areas such as the award of contracts.”

By Mr. Norton’s own admission, the PNC is not short of donors. One is, therefore, left to wonder how the party is now unable to mobilise the $2.4 million needed to host this critical General Council meeting.

Is there something sinister afoot?

Is someone in the party’s leadership afraid of having their performance so far being subjected to the scrutiny of the wide membership?

Sincerely,

Ryan Newton