Delivering on campaign promises and beyond

Dear Editor,

During its three years in government, the PPP/C has led an aggressive development agenda aimed at delivering on manifesto promises to the people of Guyana.

The Ali-led government campaigned on a very ambitious manifesto and has worked tirelessly during its time in office to deliver on these promises.

The PPP/C Government is being lauded by many as a proverbial “breath of fresh air” following the APNU/AFC’s stint in office that was marred by their inability to deliver on campaign promises.

The APNU/AFC now forms the main opposition and has demonstrated to many their tenacity to anti-agents of development.

Their constant race-baiting and propaganda spreading seek to undermine the president’s drive to unite and develop the country under his “One Guyana” mantra.

The People of Guyana are, however, not fooled as we continue to witness the unfolding of the government’s massive development agenda.

The government is three years in and is well on the way to delivering on all campaign promises on issues such as employment, housing, health care, and education.

The robust public infrastructure improvement plan continues to impress the masses as many enjoy the bounties of the improved road network while awaiting development such as the new Demerara Harbour Bridge

In addition to delivering on campaign promises the PPP/C government is also working to finish works started and failed under the APNU, and further correcting the coalition’s many atrocities.

Since taking office, the government had to undo the many taxes imposed by the previous government to ease the burden on Guyanese while providing cash grants and other such assisting programmes to rescue the people from the hardships imposed by the previous government.

In a recent interview, the Prime Minister boasted of works done to improve ICT accessibility in the hinterland.

In the same interview, he spoke of the fact that the government was able to actually liberalise the telecommunications sector, something that the opposition campaigned heavily on before taking office in 2015 but failed to deliver.

As a proud son of the soil, I have nothing but commendations for the government and its efforts at improving the lives of the people of Guyana and bringing large-scale development to local shores.

We appreciate the President and the Cabinet for not insulting our intelligence with half-baked schemes and political language, but actually developing projects and programmes to improve the lives of all Guyanese.

We thank the government for a progressive and successful three years and look forward to many years of continued success under the stewardship of President Dr Mohamed Ali.

Yours truly,

Alvin Hamilton