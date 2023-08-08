‘Local government a key player in Guyana’s development’

–President Ali says, as new Mayors, Deputy Mayors sworn in

WITH Guyana soaring to new heights because of its rapid progression across the board, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, reiterated that this is not a time for division but for unity at all levels, including local government.

Dr. Ali made those remarks on Monday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where he administered the Oath of Office to the 10 Mayors and their deputies along with the new Vice-Chairman of Region 10 (Upper Demerara- Upper Berbice).

President Ali, while urging the officials to stay on track with central government’s developmental agenda, said: “Local Government Elections are over; it is now the time to work collectively to pursue the development and advancement of the people.”

He went on to say: “The remaining years of this decade promise to be one of rapid growth and establishment of a more modern, diversified, resilient economy,” adding: “We are building the foundation and setting the framework for a country, 2030 and beyond, that will advance development not only for those living here, but it will advance development in this entire region.”

The Head of State further pledged that he would continue to head a government that would construct an advanced and integrated framework for development, while also working to put Guyana on the map as a leader in terms of food, energy, and climate security over the next few years.

“This is why local government is important, it is vital that the dividends to development permeate from our towns, villages and communities,” he said.

President Ali affirmed that in order to take Guyana to new levels, a fresh approach in governance is needed in areas such as revenue collection and communication services.

He went on to say: “I offer a hand of friendship, support to all local government bodies…,” emphasising that local government stands as a key player in Guyana’s development.

Dr. Ali said that his government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to work with everyone to put forth a unified Guyana and more so, they are committed to enhancing the infrastructure in the various towns.

“Over the last three years, this government has led the massive transformation in every sphere and development of national life,” President Ali remarked, highlighting the progress made in housing, education, among other sectors.

He then went on to say: “We don’t have the luxury of time to indulge in sideshows, to indulge in side performances; our time is spent and must be spent on the magnitude and task ahead of us in building this country, and building it quickly, and building it strong, and building it in a unified way.”

President Ali reminded the appointees that Guyana’s constitution states that sovereignty originates from and belongs to the people, and that the democratic will was exercised through free, fair and credible Local Government Elections (LGEs).

While highlighting that persons were elected to act on the various responsibilities that lie within the respective offices, the President remarked: “Today, I am pleased to have administered the oath of office to the respective Mayors and Deputy Mayors for our country’s municipalities and also to the Vice-Chairman of Region 10.”

Meanwhile, the various Mayors and their deputies expressed excitement and commitment to work harder in their capacities.

In an interview with the Deputy Mayor of Lethem, Indira Singh, she said: “We [she and the Mayor] would have [sic] established a very bright plan for the town, and we want to continue with that.”

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) councillor said that she will continue being on the ground to hear the concerns of the people, as that is the drive of her party.