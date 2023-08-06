Van-West Charles hails President Ali’s leadership

EXECUTIVE member of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), Dr. Richard Van-West Charles, has publicly commended President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ agenda and his plethora of initiatives, which are aimed at bringing the Guyanese people together.

During an Emancipation Dinner hosted by President Ali at State House on Friday night, the son-in-law of the former PNC President, Forbes Burnham, said that Guyana is on the right track to development and unity with President Ali’s ‘One Guyana’ initiative.

According to Charles, Ali’s programmes and initiatives will not only foster peace among Guyanese from all walks of life but also unite the people as the country forges ahead on the path to development.

“That is important for us, because it is building a nation; it’s saying who we are,” he said, adding, “We have multiple ethnicities, and we have in our motto, one people, one nation, one destiny and the president’s programmatic framework of ‘One Guyana’. That is important for us because it is building a nation.”

Van-West Charles, who served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) during the APNU+AFC’s term in office, noted that President Ali is on a fast-paced track to achieving Guyana’s exceptional transformation.

“As we go forward in Guyana with all our newfound resources with a President such as Dr. Ali, who is my friend, committed to our development, we have to not only celebrate this point but we have to be soldiers in the field, in the office [and] in the factories.”

Furthermore, he urged Guyanese to continue working hard, noting that with the President’s plans, everyone will benefit.

“I want to encourage you as we go forward… [that] we work together to ensure that we build a country that is for all and I’m sure my friend and my colleague, Dr. Ali, will provide us with the leadership as we go forward,” Van-West Charles said.