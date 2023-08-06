News Archives
Significant section of ECD-EBD road link almost completed
Ongoing works by KP. Thomas and Sons Inc. on Lot Four of the East Coast-East Bank bypass road (Adrian Narine photos)
ROAD works are 80 per cent complete on Lot Four of the transformative East Coast Demerara (ECD) to East Bank Demerara (EBD) bypass road.
The work is being undertaken by KP Thomas and Sons Inc. and is expected to be completed by the end of August. The company was given an extension to fully complete works.

“We are working diligently to finish [by] this month end…we are fully equipped to finish off everything in the time given,” site foreman, Moses Wilson, told the Sunday Chronicle.
In January when this newspaper visited the site, Wilson had explained that four months of work was delayed due to the refusal of squatters to relocate.

But since the squatters moved, works progressed at a rapid pace with labourers working an additional six hours every day to get back on track.
“If the squatters weren’t there, we would have been at final lift with the sand; the stabilisation to cast,” Wilson explained.

A US$106.4 million contract was signed in June 2022 for the construction of the first phase of the ECD to EBD road linkage project.
At the signing ceremony, which was held at the intersection of the Rupert Craig Highway and Ogle Road on the East Coast of Demerara, it was announced that an India-based construction company, Ashoka Buildcon Limited, will take on the project which is expected to be carried out over 24 months.

The first phase of the road is expected to be a four-lane highway that stretches some 7.8 kilometres, with each lane being 3.6 metres wide. The road will also feature a median, sidewalks, and several structures along the way.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh had said this massive project is being supported through a concessional line of credit worth US$50 million from the Export-Import (Exim) Bank of India.

He related that the road is not a stand-alone project, as it cannot be seen in isolation from what is happening across the rest of the country.
“Each one of these projects must not be seen as stand-alone or isolated projects unconnected within an elaborate and comprehensive masterplan; an elaborate and comprehensive plan for the transformation of infrastructure across Guyana,” Dr. Singh said.

Staff Reporter

