Cocaine, ‘ganja’ found at Region One resort

POLICE have arrested three persons in connection with the discovery of 831 grams of marijuana, and 20 grams of cocaine at the Lorenzo and Deneve (L&D) Resort in Kumaka, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Reports are that Deneve Ramzan, the 32-year-old owner of the resort; her brother, Alister Peters; a 26-year-old maintenance worker; and her boyfriend, Roberto Miggins, are currently in custody.

According to the police, at around 22:30hrs, ranks went to the L&D Resort, where a search was conducted in Room Four, which at the time was occupied by the owner. The search was done in the presence of her brother, Peters.

During the search, the police reportedly found a black plastic bag containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems of what appeared to be cannabis. A further search of the washroom area, unearthed a plastic bag containing a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine, under the face sink.

When cautioned about the seriousness of the offence that had been committed, Deneve reportedly told the cops: “Those things belong to my boyfriend, Roberto Miggins,” who she said was staying with her for a few days, and was trying to “set her up” because of a fight they’d had.

Police then searched room number six, which was occupied by Peters, but nothing unlawful was found therein. A search of an abandoned fridge, however, unearthed a rice bag containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems of what appeared to be cannabis wrapped with brown scotch tape.

The brother and sister claimed that the illegal drug belonged to Miggins.

The siblings were then arrested, and on the way to the Police Station, they saw Miggins walking on the road, and immediately pointed him out to the police.

Miggins was told of the allegation, which he denied. However, he was arrested, placed in custody, and escorted to the Mabaruma Police Station.

Whilst at the station, the narcotics in the black plastic bag were weighed in their presence, and it amounted to 382 grams. The cocaine was weighed, and it amounted to 20 grams, and the narcotics wrapped in the brown scotch tape amounted to 449 grams.

Also at the station, Deneve made a report against Miggins, whom she claimed assaulted her. She was escorted to seek medical attention at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, where she was seen by a doctor on duty who treated and sent her away.

She was also issued with a medical certificate.