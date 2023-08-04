The journey to prosperity for all

THE US$260 million Demerara River Bridge is now being built. The new bridge is expected to be some 2.65 kilometres long with two carriageways and four lanes. It is a hybrid design with a high span having a cable-stay design, even as the vertical height of the bridge is to be constructed at 50 metres from the mean highest watermark.

This new bridge is said to have a design lifespan of 100 years, and will take the place of the existing bridge, which has been in operation for more than 40 years, surpassing its projected lifespan.