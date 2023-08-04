More jobs created, money in people’s pockets

President Ali sets the record straight, addresses false narratives on the three-year performance of the PPP/C government

THE removal of taxes and implementation of several initiatives by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) government has seen more disposal income becoming available to Guyanese.

This was according to President Dr. Irfaan Ali during a broadcasted live update on his Facebook page, where he outlined some of the government’s achievements, and responded to false narratives about the administration’s three-year performance.

“Since we came to office, our policy has been pursuing initiatives that put more money in people’s pockets that create and expand employment, and foster an environment for building prosperity for all, and ensuring that we build a strong resilient and sustainable economy,” the Head of State said.

In fact, he said that the government has almost completed the implementation of Manifesto promises that were made during the 2020 general elections campaign season.

“The more than 200 taxes and fees that we removed, including D&I [drainage and irrigation] charges, vat on exports and building materials; all of those vats and taxes we removed completely, benefitted all of Guyana, putting tens of billions of dollars in the pockets of the ordinary people, the farmers, every household, ordinary workers, this is where these recourses go,” he said, adding:

“The removal of those taxes cost the government, because it is less tax you’re collecting. But we are making that investment on people’s behalf, so that we can put back more money in people’s pocket.”

In just under three years, the government has removed taxes on food items, electricity, water, fuel and medical supplies. Additionally, taxes were removed from the importation of vehicles, cellphones and data.

“Who is it that benefits from the elimination of taxes on cellphones and data; it is the population that benefits. Data has become an important part of our daily lives; cellphones are not only to make calls these days; people study, they do their work on cellphones; we have removed all of that,” Dr. Ali said.

The Head of State said, too, that the government has created thousands of jobs and the right conditions for the private sector to employ persons; restored and increased the Because We Care cash grant, increased old age pension, and offered other incentives to improve the lives of Guyanese.

Further, the government has invested heavily in ensuring that all Guyanese can be proud homeowners.

“More than 25,000 house lots have already been allocated, investing in people’s welfare; giving them the opportunity to own their own homes, not only giving them the opportunity, but bringing down the interest rate,” Dr. Ali said.

He further reminded of the cement and steel subsidy initiative that was implemented to accelerate home construction, and support home builders across the country.

“Thousands of Guyanese have already benefitted from the cement and steel subsidy. Who are the beneficiaries of these initiatives? It is the people of our country,” the Head of State said.

Additionally, the government has facilitated pay increases for public servants and recorded a 25 per cent pay increase since assuming office.

“We have done a lot to increase disposable income, we distributed more than $7.5 billion in the COVID-19 relief grant, citizens receiving 25,000 in every region. [Additionally], $7 billion was distributed to households to recover from the may June 2021 floods. A one-off cash payment of $250,000 each to more than 5300 severed workers from Enmore, Skeldon, Rosehall and Wales. We injected more than $1.3 billion into these communities.”