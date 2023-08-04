A hit man, $10M and commonsense

IT is outside the scope of a newspaper column to discuss the main theories of Sigmund Freud. But here is a very, very brief outline.

Freud contends that desires and instincts that one would like to express, but which cannot be realised in normal day to day life, because they are not compatible with socialisation, are repressed and stored in the subconscious that he named the ID.

So the ID holds a lot of our desires that would never see light of day. But Freud argues that there are times when the ID comes to the surface in ways that even the person may not know. We will offer one example. A man has homosexual preference but stores them in the ID. One day, he sees a movie about homosexuals and exclaims it is the best movie he has seen. What he did is brought the ID to the surface

So we have a group I named the usual suspects (TUS). They write a letter each fortnight in the Stabroek News (SN) criticising the government and its ministers. The latest was yesterday in support of threats Red Thread said it was warned about (take note; not received but was warned about).

This is the same group that penned a letter in SN on November 13, 2022, calling on the government to immediately halt oil production because greenhouse gas pollution kills people in African countries.

The letter informed readers that civilization began in Africa. An obvious, ominous sign is in that letter. What was the relevance of telling us civilization began in Africa and why name African countries only where people die from greenhouse effect? What came out there was the Freudian the collective mind of TUS sees Guyana in racial terms.

So, TUS supports Red Thread contention that the cyber-crime department of the police force has not shown active interest in Red Threat’s complaints. What is the complaint about? Guyanese Critic has alerted them that a wellknown businessman and his son have paid a hitman $10 million to target Red Thread for giving the US Embassy information on them. The businessman is also planning to bring ISIS terrorists to attack the US Embassy.

The questions are many, and I mean many. If a man alerts you to a danger why would he use his email address? Secondly, if the man warns you for your safety why would you expose your benefactor to harm by telling the nation that it was he that warned you?

Now, here is where my ability as a political analyst comes in. I study the sociology and politics of Guyana. This is my job. I have been researching Guyana over the past 35 years for my columns.

Why would anyone pay a hitman $10 million to harm Red Thread and leave the Kaieteur News, the Stabroek News, opposition personalities, social media influencers that have been writing and saying unpleasant things about the businessman? This makes no sense and it makes no sense absolutely. What Red Thread knows that others more strategically placed would not?

Guyanese Critic has informed this columnist that someone sent a message to Red Thread’s web page and left his email address for Red Thread to contact him, but Red Thread did not contact him. That is strange. If someone warns you about a plot, would it not be commonsense to contact them for specific details? That is how normal humans behave. Guyanese Critic informed me that he did not send any message to Red Thread and cyber-crime ranks have done a forensic examination of all his instruments.

Is it obvious to the commonsensical mind that social media is an ocean of opportunity for people to make mischief, and that the commonsensical mind should be able to discern mischief, comicality and rascality from serious information.

But maybe someone was looking for publicity to reclaim relevance in a fast moving Guyana. TUS’ letter in yesterday’s SN exclaims that they have lost confidence in the cyber-crime unit of the police force. But someone has to tell TUS that the police force is trained to separate facts from mischief and when they see mischief, they are too busy to take it on.

Of course, this social activist and columnist has been getting threats through his email since March 2020 when I was accused of being a betrayer. Ask my wife; when I show her some of the stuff, she too finds the threats funny. Imagine if I was to run to the police with some of the weird threats I get, then the police would be preoccupied with my complaints. I close by asking TUS and Red Thread: Don’t you have better things to do with your time?