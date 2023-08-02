Local produce prices remain stable at major markets

THE government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, is giving significant attention to agriculture interventions to further reduce the cost of living in Guyana.

With the emergence of new agricultural programmes and the steady distribution of farming tools, skills are becoming advanced, allowing persons to plant their own produce.

Based on a check between July 25 – 27, it was revealed that almost all local products are being sold at minimum prices at the major markets countrywide.

A bundle of bora is being sold for $600 at both Parika and Supenaam Markets, $400 at Skeldon Market, and $200 at the Rosignol Market.

At Stabroek and Bourda Markets, a pound of pumpkin is being sold for $150, $200 at Diamond and Mon Repos, $130 at Supenaam and Skeldon Markets, $90 at Vreed-en-Hoop Market, and $60 at Parika.

Ochro is another popular vegetable that has been in demand at the markets and is being sold for $100 per pound at Stabroek Market, $80 at Bourda Market, $160 at Diamond and Mon Repos, $125 at Rosignol, $90 at Skeldon, $153 at Vreed-en-Hoop, $120 at Parika, $160 at Supenaam and $300 at the Kumaka Market.

Meanwhile, a pound of eschalot is being sold for $300 at both Stabroek and Bourda Markets, $400 at Diamond, Mon Repos, and Vreed-en-Hoop Markets, $550 at Skeldon Market, $275 at Rosignol Market, $500 at the Parika Market and $360 at Supenaam Market.

Persons can get one pound of ginger for $800 at Bourda, Diamond, and Mon Repos Markets, $750 per pound at Stabroek Market, $1,000 at Rosignol and Vreed-en-Hoop Markets, $600 at Parika, $700 at Supenaam and $500 at the Kumaka Market.

Further, a pound of local chicken at Stabroek Market is being sold for $510, while $450 at Bourda Market, $460 at Diamond, $480 at Mon Repos, $650 at Skeldon, $600 at Rosignol, $513 at Vreed-en-Hoop and $500 at Supenaam Market.

Additionally, beef is being sold for $680 per pound at Stabroek Market, $650 at Bourda and Skeldon, $700 at Mon Repos and Vreed-en-Hoop Markets, and $600 at Rosignol Market.