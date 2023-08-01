GTUC honours Africans’ contributions to Guyana’s development

The Guyana Trades Union Congress joins with all Guyana in celebrating freedom from the world’s most inhumane system and treatment of man towards man.

As Guyanese mark emancipation of Africans from chattel slavery, in a world where injustice to one poses a threat to justice for all, this day is not only a victory and progressive step in relations between the once enslaved and enslaver, but for all.

Freedom from bondage came with it some measures of expected uncertainties, such as what would life be post-slavery and relationship between groups, where there existed a history of domination and subjugation, built on unscientific notions of superiority and inferiority.

In that Africans, having given of their labour for centuries, under brutal conditions that deprived them of fundamental rights and decency, were able to move off the plantations and set up progressive life independent of same, is no small feat.

They pooled the pennies acquired during the four year of amelioration (1834-1838) and being able from the get-go to use their meagre earnings to buy up plantations, converted them to villages, and established an indigenous system of government and economy are remarkable.

These achievements speak of a people possessing of intellect, though ignored as a justification to enslave them, and the spirit of camaraderie and determination to establish a life and succeed independent of a system that would have told them they are incapable of.

Outside of laying the topography of coastland Guyana with their lives, blood, sweat and tears, Africans have laid the foundation of the indigenous system of government, which came to be known as Local Government, that laid the foundation for National and Regional governments, and a village economy built on the cooperative principles, which is a part of the nation’s tri-sector economy.

Africans have contributed to every facet of this nation’s growth and development, giving of the labour and talent in the various sectors, processes and areas of endeavour. These achievements and contributions must not only be recounted, but must also see redoubling of efforts to preserve and motivations to grow from strength to strength.

For emancipation will mean nothing if Africans, who fought for and achieved this landmark moment in the world’s calendar, were to accept or participate in any action that would threaten or repeat the domination, marginalisation and oppression their forebears rightfully fought against.

GTUC, therefore, takes the opportunity to remind all freedom is not free; it requires eternal vigilance and continuous sacrifices. To the extent where Africans are deprived of equality in the social, cultural, political, civic and economic environment, all our efforts must be made to secure these.

And let it be said, in the pursuit of said determination, it must matter not the identity or diversity of those who suppress or support the cause.

The only thing that must matter is the cause, for it speaks to and solidifies the inalienable rights of all humankind. To ignore this would be unlike the ancestors who worked with others in furtherance of their interests and resisted any who participated in their enslavement and deprivations.

Onward, upward, we must ever go!