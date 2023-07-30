News Archives
Security guard dies after reportedly falling off ofE-bike
Dead: Lochan Sookdeo
A SECURITY guard and a popular tailor of Lot Four Perseverance, Region Two, died suddenly Saturday afternoon after he reportedly fell off his E-bike.

Dead is Lochan Sookdeo, who was heading to his security work at Jagmohan’s wharf located at Vilvoorden.
According to his saddened wife, Pamo Sookdeo, her husband left home around 16:00 hrs to go to work, when she said she received news that he fell off his e-bike at Airy Hall, Region Two.

She said that he left home in high spirits and they are still shocked by what transpired.
“We got a call that he was lying helplessly at a corner, blood was also oozing from his nose; when relatives reached, it appeared he had already died” the man’s distraught wife said.

The family said the news was tragic and was disappointed that no one around the area called the ambulance.
Sookdeo’s body was picked up and rushed to Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His body is currently at the Suddie Mortuary. He was described as a loving father and grandfather by his relatives. He was a father of two.

