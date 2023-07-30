Rain Dampens Day One of Kares One Guyana T10 Blast

– Finals moved to National Stadium under lights on August 12

THE Finals for the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Tournament will now be held at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence under lights on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

This was a result of the inclement weather conditions experienced yesterday.

Inclement weather on Saturday shifted the finals of the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Tournament to the Guyana National Stadium, Providence under lights on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

However, matches will continue today at the Everest Cricket Ground.

Fixtures for today,Sunday, July 30

At 09:00hrs, the Village Rams will play Ministry Housing in the first match. At 11:00hrs Mahdia Movements Family will play Big B’s of Blairmont followed by Eccles against The Guards at 13:00hrs. 15:00hrs will see the final game contested between Diamond Gunners and VNet Vipers

The show will go on, with the Castro Brothers and Simon Naidu still taking the stage today.

Unfortunately, the celebrity match has been cancelled due to the high volume of matches set to be played on August 12. The donation will still be made to a charitable organisation.

The Corporate Village organised to promote brand awareness has been postponed to August 12. Some of the companies Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Guyana Tourism Authority, ANSA Motors Guyana, Continental Transport Inc., Gafoors, and Premier Insurance are just some companies are still set to be on show.

The organisers of the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Tournament would like to thank their sponsors who have made the tournament possible.

Corporate support has come from Kares Engineering Inc., Banks DIH through their GT Beer Brand, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Assuria Insurance , E-Net, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Cricket Zone USA, First Change Builders, Impressions, Jacob’s Jewellery, Beacon Café, RS53 RestoBar and Lounge, Zeus Enterprise, Hits and Jams Entertainment, Montra Restaurant and Lounge, and Trophy Stall.