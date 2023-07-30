Eight athletes for Commonwealth Youth Games in T&T

GUYANA’s representation at the upcoming seventh Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, known as Trinbago 2023, comprises eight gifted athletes from Athletics and Swimming disciplines.

The games are scheduled to take place from August 4th to 11th and will feature seven categories, involving young athletes and para-athletes aged between 14 and 18.

In the Track and Field events, the team will include Tianna Springer, Javon Roberts, Attoya Harvey, Malachi Austin, and Narissa McPherson; all of whom have earned CARIFTA medals. They will be under the guidance of coach Julian Edmonds.

For Swimming, Ariel Rodrigues, Elliott Gonsalves, and Shareefah Lewis will be showcasing their skills in the pool, with coach Syhka Gonsalves supporting them.

The Guyanese delegation of 13 members is completed by Dr. Victor Allen; Physiotherapist Vanessa Wickham, and Team Leader Nalini McKoy, who will provide crucial support to the athletes during the Games.

Godfrey Munroe, the President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), expressed his belief in the competitive potential of the selected athletes. He emphasized that the Commonwealth Youth Games provide an excellent opportunity for young talents from the Commonwealth region to showcase their abilities and compete on an international stage.

Coach Edmonds has high expectations for the team, given that they consist of medallists from the recent CARIFTA Games. The aim is to perform well and secure podium finishes in their respective events.

Swimming coach Shyka Gonsalves stressed the importance of the athletes’ preparation and mentioned that the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) expects them to give their best effort, perform exceptionally, and enjoy the experience.

For Guyana, Tianna Springer and Elliott Gonsalves will proudly serve as flagbearers.