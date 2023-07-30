News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Over 500 citizens educated on fire safety
Some scenes from the Fire Service engagement (GFS photos)
Some scenes from the Fire Service engagement (GFS photos)

OVER 500 persons were engaged by Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham, along with senior officers and other ranks of the Fire Service, in relation to fire prevention and safety, during an exercise at Bourda Market in Georgetown.
This was according to a press statement from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).
Emergency Medical Technicians were also on hand and offered free blood pressure and blood sugar checks, which about 40 individuals took advantage of.

Some scenes from the Fire Service engagement (GFS photos)

Additionally, several brochures were delivered to onlookers, and in exchange for responses to questions regarding fire safety, participants were given little tokens.
It was also said: “The Guyana Fire Service is committed to educating the nation about fire safety and prevention with the hope of stopping fires before they begin,” while adding: “We will continue to go the extra mile to prevent the loss of life and property by fire and encourage citizens to do their part by being cautious and vigilant.”

Some scenes from the Fire Service engagement (GFS photos)

Residents were urged to install smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in their homes and make sure there is a fire evacuation plan in place, and that everyone in the household receives instructions on what to do.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.