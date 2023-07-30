Over 500 citizens educated on fire safety

OVER 500 persons were engaged by Chief Fire Officer, Gregory Wickham, along with senior officers and other ranks of the Fire Service, in relation to fire prevention and safety, during an exercise at Bourda Market in Georgetown.

This was according to a press statement from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

Emergency Medical Technicians were also on hand and offered free blood pressure and blood sugar checks, which about 40 individuals took advantage of.

Additionally, several brochures were delivered to onlookers, and in exchange for responses to questions regarding fire safety, participants were given little tokens.

It was also said: “The Guyana Fire Service is committed to educating the nation about fire safety and prevention with the hope of stopping fires before they begin,” while adding: “We will continue to go the extra mile to prevent the loss of life and property by fire and encourage citizens to do their part by being cautious and vigilant.”

Residents were urged to install smoke detectors and fire extinguishers in their homes and make sure there is a fire evacuation plan in place, and that everyone in the household receives instructions on what to do.