Entrepreneur looks to connect locals with Chinese manufacturers

By Cindy Parkinson

AS a result of the explosive expansion in the country’s economy since 2020, local, foreign, and new investors/entrepreneurs are capitalising on the opportunities that are being created in the various sectors.

One such individual is Huang Xing, a Chinese national living in Guyana, who told the Guyana Chronicle that he made the decision to move from his country to Guyana because of the opportunity that he was given to work for a Guyanese business.

He also related that his love for the country’s culture and people played a significant role as well.

According to Xing, having been married to his Guyanese wife, Ms. Samantha Singh, with whom he also shares a son, he realised that it was a challenge for them to shop online for quality and affordable items from trusted websites.

Knowing that he is affiliated with the right companies and people in China, Xing came up with the idea of setting up and opening his website stemmed.

He also added that having worked for some time as an interpreter for the company, he wanted to try his hand at something different, and the timing, according to him, was “perfect.”

“I realised after about two years that I couldn’t find what I wanted in Guyana, and when I made purchases online, I also saw that sometimes I wasn’t getting what I paid for.

“My wife, many of my followers, and other people on TikTok were also complaining about similar issues as well. I also noticed that many of them were being scammed by the sites that they were buying from; most times they complained about not getting what they paid for, and that is bad,” Xing said.

Having experienced the hassle of online shopping and the challenges that it presented, Xing decided to launch his own online company, “China Source.”

According to Xing, China Source is an online company that enables Guyanese to get their items from China at an affordable cost. He also said that his company “guarantees” to deliver the actual product that is shown on the site to consumers.

Xing said that the way the company is set up is that customers make contact with them via TikTok or their telephone number.

He related that they will walk the customers through the process of verifying the items by using photos or videos if the need arises.

He also added that after the verification process is completed, they will pay an installment before receiving their items, and upon receiving their items, they will pay the balance of their payment.

Singh, who is also a popular entrepreneur, said: “Everyone or most people are on TikTok now, and my husband has been explaining to his followers about his company and what it is about.

“More and more, people are becoming sourcing agents throughout the world, but there are none in Guyana, so my husband will be the first Chinese person to have direct access to bring products from China, and someone who will ensure that your product is exactly what you wanted and paid for. He will be like the hub for what we need here in Guyana, and I am proud of him for taking advantage of the opportunity that we are given now in our county.”

Xing’s wife also said that the idea is to make life easier for the people of the country without worrying about whether they will receive what they paid for.

According to her, “We are happy to see that President Ali is meeting with the Chinese government so that we can work together and better our lives in both countries.”

Singh said: “As Guyanese, we need to change and elevate ourselves; we cannot sit and complain about the Chinese taking over our country or taking away our jobs, but we can learn from them. They are getting jobs because they are skillful, so we can do the same and get the same opportunities or better. We can better our lives too by making use of what we have in Guyana right now.”

As it relates to the stigma that’s attached to the products of China, Xing said that, like most places in the world, whatever the cost is for an item, this is what you will receive.

“You cannot expect to pay a $1 for something and get $100 worth of quality,” Xing said.

While Xing is very happy to have been living in Guyana for the past four years with his family and is looking forward to seeing his business take off, he encouraged other entrepreneurs to take a chance and make use of the opportunities that the country has to offer.

According to him: “Guyana is one of the most beautiful places in the world, and we can all benefit from it now, it is very hard for any President to meet with the President of China, and for President Ali to do that, it says a lot. Guyana is recognised.”

The link to Xing’s website is https://chinasource.mystrikingly.com/, telephone number 592-662-1234, and TikTok handle @chinasource_gy592.