Scotiabank partners with ‘Girl Guides’ to create fruitful avenues for girls

SCOTIBANK has partnered with Guyana Girl Guides Association (GGGA) to create avenues for girls to realise their full potential.



According to a press release, some 70 girls and young women, ages 16 – 25 years from regions that required more resources will be equipped with skills needed to support their transition from high school to tertiary education and the world of work.

This initiative provides them with socio-emotional, life and living skills necessary for navigating higher education and employment.

Key activities of the programme include empowerment, debunking gender biases, developing confidence and self-esteem, providing access to jobs and institutions, and pairing girls with mentors.

This collaboration aligns with ScotiaRISE, the bank’s global community investment initiative designed to promote economic resilience among vulnerable groups.

“Through associations such as this one with GGGA, we’re helping these girls improve their education and employment prospects, adapt to changing circumstances and enhance their life opportunities and full participation in the economy,” Country Manager Scotiabank Guyana, Nafeeza Gaffoor stated.

“We commend GGGA on its dedication to helping disadvantaged girls in Guyana thrive and succeed in today’s world and we’re pleased to work with them as we create better opportunities for our girls who are on the cusp of adulthood,” Gaffoor said.

Schemel Patrick, Chief Commissioner of GGGA, expressed the organisation’s delight to be working with Scotiabank.

“The GGGA is extremely elated to be partnering with Scotiabank on this project. Research and reality have shown that there are many values and structures in the physical and human environment that inhibit girls and young women from transitioning successfully from high school to tertiary or vocational studies.

“With this project, we intend to provide a catalyst for progression. Girls and young women must feel empowered to control their future; they need role models, training, and resources so that their education translates to good jobs and better decisions.

“By investing in their education and fostering their self-belief, we are sowing the seeds of future leaders, innovators, and change-makers.

Together with Scotiabank, we are committed to providing them with the guidance, resources, and support they need to navigate this crucial transition and thrive in their chosen paths,” Patrick said.