More beautification projects underway in Berbice

UNDER the Office of the First Lady’s National Beautification Project, recreational spaces are being developed at Lonsdale and Brothers, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

This was according to a post on President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s official Facebook page, on Monday.

The National Beautification Project not only aims to enhance the scenic qualities of Guyana’s roadways and urban and rural spaces, but it also strives to foster a more environmentally friendly society.

Just recently, due to acts of vandalism at several recreational facilities, which were revamped under the beautification project, First Lady Arya Ali, addressed the issue of property destruction, where in a statement, she highlighted the legal consequences awaiting the perpetrators who destroy recreational facilities.

“I take this time to remind the perpetrators that the laws of Guyana provide for persons to be charged with damaging public or private property under the Administration of Justice Bill. Similarly, penalties exist for litterbugs including businesses,” she said in her statement.

The First Lady also highlighted that there are constant reports of patrons improperly disposing of their waste at these facilities, despite the fact that there are adequate garbage receptacles.

Vendors who ply their trade in or around these spaces are also guilty of improperly disposing of their waste, which pose health and environmental risks.

This news agency had previously spoken to some citizens who also expressed their displeasure at the acts of vandalism at several recreational facilities.

Lanterns, tables, chairs, and other decorative structures which cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and have either been donated by citizens or purchased with taxpayers’ money, have been maliciously damaged at several parks across the country.

