Foulis residents to benefit from enhanced infrastructure

VICE-PRESIDENT, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Monday visited the community of Foulis, East Coast Demerara, where he met with residents and inspected a number of community roads in the village.

The meeting was fulfilment of a promise made in the lead-up to the Local Government Elections (LGEs) 2023, when residents sought his intervention to address the deplorable state of roads in the community.

The VP was accompanied by the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

Since the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic’s (PPP/C) returned to government in 2020, new infrastructural projects have transformed the country’s landscape, especially along the coastland, where new road linkages are not only complementing the development of new housing schemes, but also opening new lands and making travel easier for commuters.

In 2022 alone, the PPP/C Government built and maintained more than 180 bridges, and some 1,651 kilometres of roads along the coast and across the hinterland.

The 2023 budget saw massive increases in funds for key infrastructural upgrades, such as roads and bridges, housing, and power generation.

Comparatively, in 2019, total investment on roads and bridges through the budget amounted to $11.8 billion, while in 2023, some $131.5 billion was allocated to this area. In the area of housing development, less than $1 billion was spent in 2019, but in the 2023 budget, that area received $53.1 billion.