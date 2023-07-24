All teams mobilised, systems in place for ‘bridge closure’

–installation plan created for smooth, efficient replacement of bridge span

–MARAD officials to monitor river taxi fares

ALL teams have been mobilised and systems have been put in place to ensure the smooth shuttling of commuters and goods from Vreed-en-Hoop to Georgetown, to facilitate the replacement of span nine of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB).



In an invited comment to the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday, the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, affirmed that all systems are in place and officials from all the relevant agencies will be on the ground.

“All of the plans that we put in place are fully mobilised at the bridge: speed boats, Transport and Harbours, MARAD (Maritime Administration Department), the police, in terms of getting people across the river and back so, those are in place,” Indar said.

Meanwhile, as it relates to the replacement of the bridge span, an installation system has been developed.

“With the removal of span nine and the replacement, the installation plan is in place. Everything is in place. We are going to be on the ground too,” Indar said.

To ensure that commuters are safeguarded against price gouging of taxi fares, officials from MARAD will be stationed at the various ports to monitor operators.

Indar related: “We will not allow anybody to increase no fares, MARAD will be involved. The monitors and so on will be there to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

The bridge will be operational until 23:58hrs on Monday, July 24, and work will commence on the structure on July 25. It is expected to be reopened on July 28.

At a recent public engagement with officials from the ministry, several stakeholders were given the opportunity to express their concerns and seek clarifications.

The engagement saw truckers, business owners, police and coast guard ranks, airline officials, medical personnel and minibus operators discussing the measures put in place to ensure a smooth flow during the three-day closure.

Already, suppliers of goods have taken steps to ensure that there are adequate supplies to Regions One, Two, Three and Seven.

Additionally, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has committed that its ranks will work with citizens to enhance public order and safety; a continuous shuttle of commuters from the Vreed-en-Hoop junction to the ferry stelling in more than two 30-seater buses and the 24-hour availability of the crossing between Wales and Grove.

It was also suggested that buoys be placed as signals for the water taxis to stay in their lanes to avoid collisions will be addressed and action will also be taken to ensure that the Mayor and City Council engage persons around the Stabroek Market area to keep the lanes open for a smooth flow of traffic for those three days.

Meanwhile, a water ambulance will be in place to facilitate medical emergencies during the closure.